Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2921865https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-june-28-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-virgo-focus-on-work-instead-of-romance-2921865
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, June 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Focus On Work Instead Of Romance
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, June 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Focus On Work Instead Of Romance

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs, and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)


Updated:Jun 28, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Shift your energy by helping others today, Aries. Focus on kindness, charity, and supporting friends. Positive karma returns when you give freely. Surround yourself with those you can uplift and inspire.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Stop overthinking, Taurus! Life is flowing in your favour. Focus on the bright side and let go of worries. A positive mindset will open new doors and bring peace to your heart.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Show your partner love and attention today. Return their care with a thoughtful gesture or surprise. Strengthening your bond brings happiness and balance to your relationship, deepening the connection between you two.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Someone from your past may reappear. Consider the situation wisely before deciding. Balance emotions with practical thoughts. Protect your heart while keeping an open mind about what the future might hold.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your confident attitude attracts others today. Share ideas openly but gently to avoid friction. Being authentic draws people in naturally. Stay flexible and true to yourself, and positive connections will follow.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Focus on work instead of romance today. Your charm isn’t shining bright, so hold off on new romantic interests. Prioritise professional goals, and your charisma will return stronger soon. Patience brings growth.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Stay focused on important tasks today. Avoid distractions and keep your priorities clear. Nourish your body with light, healthy foods like fresh fruits and vegetables to maintain energy and well-being throughout the day.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Vacation time is over, Scorpio. Embrace your goals with renewed energy. Return to work with focus and determination. Progress toward your ambitions will bring success and satisfaction as you step confidently forward.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Unexpected work might come today, but it’s a positive opportunity. Extra effort could lead to a raise or promotion. Embrace the challenge with sincerity, knowing your dedication will bring rewarding results soon.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Take a deep breath, Capricorn. Stress may cloud your mind, but things will improve. Relax and trust life’s flow. Caring for your mental health now will strengthen you for the road ahead.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Open your heart and share feelings with someone you trust. Expressing yourself brings relief and guidance. Connection deepens when you let others support you. Today is perfect for honest conversations and healing.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Appreciate your small victories today, Pisces. You’ve worked hard and deserve rest. Celebrate progress, no matter how small. Gratitude refreshes your spirit and renews your motivation for the exciting journey ahead.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India cities
Shocking! THESE Global Cities Share Names With Indian Towns – Patna In Scotland? Wait Till You See What’s In Pakistan
camera icon10
title
Don Bradman
From Don Bradman To Virat Kohli: Top 10 Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Numerology Predictions For June 29- July 6: Check What Numbers Say THIS Week
camera icon7
title
Top Indian knocks at Edgbaston
From Virat Kohli’s 149 To Rishabh Pant’s 146: Top 5 Indian Batting Masterclasses At Edgbaston - Check Full List
camera icon13
title
weekly love horoscop
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 29- July 6: Find Someone Who Loves Your Brave Heart, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK