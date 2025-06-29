Advertisement
Horoscope Today, June 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Protect Your Energy, Keep Your Feelings Private
Horoscope Today, June 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Protect Your Energy, Keep Your Feelings Private

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Aries: Influential people are drawn to your project today, Aries. Your dedication shines, earning appreciation and recognition. Expect a promotion and raise soon, your hard work is finally paying off. Celebrate your success! 

Taurus

Taurus

Taurus: Today is all about fun and relaxation, Taurus. Your worries fade away, leaving space for joy. Treat yourself to a movie or a special purchase. Enjoy every carefree moment to the fullest.

Gemini

Gemini

Gemini: Let go of self-doubt, Gemini. You’re on a powerful path and possess unique skills. Focus on your strengths and achievements, confidence will guide you forward. Believe in yourself and keep shining brightly.

Cancer

Cancer

Cancer: You’ve reached a major milestone professionally, Cancer. Celebrate this big achievement with joy! Your hard work is paying off, and your career is on a positive upward trajectory. You deserve this success.

Leo

Leo

Leo: Face your personal challenges with courage today, Leo. Reach out to someone you trust for support and guidance. Sharing your feelings will bring clarity and solutions. Stay open and strong, you’re not alone.

Virgo

Virgo

Virgo: Embrace teamwork today, Virgo. Collaborating with others can boost your success and bring new friendships. Don’t hesitate to seek help and share ideas. Together, you’ll achieve more than alone, growth is in connection.

Libra

Libra

Libra: Explore new career possibilities today, Libra. Trying different roles or skills can spark exciting growth. Break free from routine and discover what truly inspires you. Your future holds exciting opportunities, be open to change. 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Scorpio: Protect your energy today, Scorpio. Keep your feelings private and share only with trusted people. Staying cautious helps you maintain strength and avoid unnecessary stress. Your intuition guides you to safe, supportive connections. 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Sagittarius: Your positive energy lights up the room, Sagittarius. Fun and excitement flow naturally from you today. Your upbeat vibe inspires others and creates joyful moments. Enjoy spreading happiness wherever you go, it’s your special gift. 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Capricorn: Find calm through meditation today, Capricorn. Clearing your mind eases stress and renews your spirit. Taking time for inner peace boosts your focus and well-being. Embrace tranquility, you deserve moments of serenity.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Aquarius: Let go of jealousy, Aquarius. Holding grudges only blocks your growth. Embrace maturity by forgiving and reconnecting. Building positive relationships will bring more happiness and peace into your life.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Pisces: It’s time to release the past, Pisces. Holding on only weighs you down. Look ahead with hope and excitement for new opportunities. Moving forward brings healing and growth. Bright futures await your open heart. 

 

