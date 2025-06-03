Advertisement
Horoscope Today, June 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, A Bold New Adventure Is Calling
Horoscope Today, June 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, A Bold New Adventure Is Calling

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

You’re thriving, Aries—nourishing your body, mind, and soul. Your wellness routine is shining. Finances look stable too. Trust your work will pay off and consider sharing your healing wisdom with others.

 

Taurus

Taurus

Your subconscious is shaping your reality. Get clear on what you want—vague dreams yield vague results. Use visualization and affirmations to program success. Specific intention creates powerful, life-changing manifestations.

 

Gemini

Gemini

A bold new adventure is calling. Let go of fear and trust your adaptability. Embrace your softer side too—especially in love. Every moment matters, and your heart knows the way.

 

Cancer

Cancer

New ideas are exciting, but real success comes from staying consistent. Stay focused, disciplined, and keep showing up. Every step forward, no matter how small, brings you closer to your goal.

 

Leo

Leo

Opportunities are ahead—take the leap, Leo. Change feels scary, but you’re ready. Trust that growth follows risk. Let go of fear, embrace abundance, and walk confidently toward your boldest dreams.

 

Virgo

Virgo

Skip the false positivity—embrace truth instead. Life is happening for you, not to you. You deserve love, joy, and magic. Trust your blessings are on their way. Stay open-hearted, Virgo.

 

Libra

Libra

Accountability is key, Libra. Rather than blame the stars, take ownership. Communicate clearly, ask for support, and remember—you’re strongest when you and your people move as a team, not apart.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Change is natural, Scorpio. Like nature, you’re meant to shift and grow. Let go of resistance, release what’s weighing you down. Trust unseen forces are guiding you gently toward renewal.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Not all endings are bitter. Honor past lessons, release control, and trust the process. Boundaries are essential. Let go to grow—liberation comes when you finally choose yourself, unapologetically and wholeheartedly.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

You’ve grown immensely—honor your progress. Your integrity has fueled your rise. Stay committed to your path. If you've stalled on a project, discipline is your secret weapon. Finish strong, Capricorn.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Mixed signals won’t manifest clarity. Refocus your vision, align with what feels true, and stay consistent. Say no to what’s misaligned. Creating space allows room for aligned abundance to enter.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Pisces, it’s time to break cycles. Let go of unavailable partners and redefine what love looks like. You deserve mutual devotion—someone who’s all in. Rewrite your story with clarity.

 

