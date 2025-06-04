Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2910512https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-june-4-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-reconnect-with-friends-who-feel-like-home-2910512
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, June 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Reconnect With Friends Who Feel Like Home
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, June 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Reconnect With Friends Who Feel Like Home

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs, and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Pause and reflect, Aries. The stillness you feel is rich with insight. Let go of urgency, reassess your goals, and trust the magic of surrender. Flow will guide your next breakthrough.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Your creativity is a portal to growth. Embrace self-expression, indulge your senses, and let beauty lead the way. Say yes to pleasure and curiosity — they’ll open unexpected doors to inner transformation.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Structure is your superpower, Gemini. Set financial goals, build routines, and explore income options. Grounded plans now create long-term freedom. Stability isn't boring — it’s the solid foundation your dreams need.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Feeling stuck? Acknowledge your emotions, shift your focus to abundance, and set clear intentions under the new moon. Use affirmations to realign. You’re worthy of every beautiful thing you desire.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Reconnect with friends who feel like home. Cherish those bonds, Leo. If romantic sparks fly, tread carefully. Love will reveal itself naturally. Celebrate meaningful connections and trust in divine timing.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You’ve been doing the most, Virgo. Take stock — what truly matters? Delegate, reprioritise, and lighten your load. Asking for help doesn’t mean weakness; collaboration brings relief and fresh, helpful perspectives now.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Speak up, Libra! It’s time to express yourself fully—in meetings, art, or conversations. Let authenticity lead. Your voice holds power, and the Universe is ready to amplify your bold truth.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You’re on fire, Scorpio! Your passion is your compass now. Start that project, chase that dream. Trust your instincts and move boldly. Even unclear roads can lead to magic.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Time to rewrite your story, Sagittarius. Reflect on your relationships and values. Are they aligned with who you're becoming? Honest conversations now will shape a future rooted in authenticity and growth.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Uncertainty is swirling, Capricorn. Trust your gut — someone’s words may not match their intentions. Observe quietly, reflect deeply, and don’t rush. Your intuition holds the answers you’ve been trying to decode.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Change is coming fast, Aquarius! Unexpected opportunities are lighting up your path. Stay open, flexible, and ready. These shifts are not chaos — they’re alignment. Your destiny’s unfolding right before your eyes.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

The Universe is offering beauty, joy, and abundance. Say yes to every pleasure. Reflect on your journey with gratitude. Your gift is finding magic in life’s simplest and most decadent moments.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
IPL
Players To Win Player of the Match (POTM) Award In Every IPL Final: Check Names Of All 17 Winners From 2008 To 2024 - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Chenab bridge
THIS Is World's Highest Railway Bridge; Not In Japan, China Or Switzerland; It's In...
camera icon7
title
Vinod Kumar Chaudhary
Meet 44-Year-Old ‘Typing Man’ Of India Who Broke Guinness Record For Typing With His Nose—Now Wants To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 final
7 RCB And PBKS Stars Who Are Already IPL Champions With Other Teams: Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Yash Dayal & More - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet The World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: 7-Year-Old Black Belt Girl Trained By Her Champion Parents. She Is Not From Korea, China, Or Japan; She Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK