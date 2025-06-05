photoDetails

Horoscope Today, June 5 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Pause, Assess, And Course Correct

Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Sundeep Kochar | Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 05:26 AM IST

Aries 1 / 12 Today calls for stillness and self-tending. Let old wounds breathe and heal. Release regrets and burdens under the waning moon. Embrace peace, surrender, and the quiet power of conscious release.

Taurus 2 / 12 Every moment teaches. Life is shaping you into strength and wisdom. Love and commitment are also highlighted — trust your instincts, communicate honestly, and build something beautiful together, rooted in shared vision.

Gemini 3 / 12 Reflect on your patterns. What's working, what isn't? Pause, assess, and course correct. Minor adjustments bring major results. Your higher self is guiding you gently toward alignment, progress, and deeper clarity.

Cancer 4 / 12 Trust your gut — something hidden wants to be seen. Red flags deserve attention. Stand in your truth and invite honesty from others. You're ready for more authentic, fulfilling, transparent connections, dear moonchild.

Leo 5 / 12 You're glowing, Leo — romance surrounds you! Whether partnered or single, lead with your heart and believe in magic. Express your feelings boldly. Your love story begins with you saying "yes."

Virgo 6 / 12 Momentum is on your side. Opportunities arise — seize them! Travel, connections, and surprises await. Trust your instincts, embrace curiosity, and be seen. Your expanding network is opening doors to exciting collaborations.

Libra 7 / 12 Self-love is your theme. Celebrate yourself, flaws and all. Tend to your body and soul with rituals. Nature's apothecary — teas, oils, herbs — can help you feel grounded, balanced, and beautifully at peace.

Scorpio 8 / 12 You're evolving, Scorpio. Let go of outdated beliefs. Growth comes through unlearning and reconditioning your mind. Your power lies in transformation. Journal this: Where am I holding myself back right now?

Sagittarius 9 / 12 Healing takes time. You're shedding old layers, step by step. Therapy or support can be empowering, not a weakness. Prioritise care, seek help if needed. This journey of rediscovery is shaping your strength.

Capricorn 10 / 12 You've been in your own way. Notice self-sabotage — be it procrastination or limiting thoughts. Begin shifting patterns, one step at a time. Small actions build big change. Compassion and progress go together

Aquarius 11 / 12 So many options—it's dizzying! Take a breath. Reflect on your values and dreams. What aligns with your truth? Choose with intention, and always trust that your intuition knows what's best.