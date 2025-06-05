Horoscope Today, June 5 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Pause, Assess, And Course Correct
Aries
Today calls for stillness and self-tending. Let old wounds breathe and heal. Release regrets and burdens under the waning moon. Embrace peace, surrender, and the quiet power of conscious release.
Taurus
Every moment teaches. Life is shaping you into strength and wisdom. Love and commitment are also highlighted — trust your instincts, communicate honestly, and build something beautiful together, rooted in shared vision.
Gemini
Reflect on your patterns. What’s working, what isn’t? Pause, assess, and course correct. Minor adjustments bring major results. Your higher self is guiding you gently toward alignment, progress, and deeper clarity.
Cancer
Trust your gut — something hidden wants to be seen. Red flags deserve attention. Stand in your truth and invite honesty from others. You’re ready for more authentic, fulfilling, transparent connections, dear moonchild.
Leo
You're glowing, Leo — romance surrounds you! Whether partnered or single, lead with your heart and believe in magic. Express your feelings boldly. Your love story begins with you saying “yes.”
Virgo
Momentum is on your side. Opportunities arise — seize them! Travel, connections, and surprises await. Trust your instincts, embrace curiosity, and be seen. Your expanding network is opening doors to exciting collaborations.
Libra
Self-love is your theme. Celebrate yourself, flaws and all. Tend to your body and soul with rituals. Nature’s apothecary — teas, oils, herbs — can help you feel grounded, balanced, and beautifully at peace.
Scorpio
You’re evolving, Scorpio. Let go of outdated beliefs. Growth comes through unlearning and reconditioning your mind. Your power lies in transformation. Journal this: Where am I holding myself back right now?
Sagittarius
Healing takes time. You’re shedding old layers, step by step. Therapy or support can be empowering, not a weakness. Prioritise care, seek help if needed. This journey of rediscovery is shaping your strength.
Capricorn
You’ve been in your own way. Notice self-sabotage — be it procrastination or limiting thoughts. Begin shifting patterns, one step at a time. Small actions build big change. Compassion and progress go together
Aquarius
So many options—it’s dizzying! Take a breath. Reflect on your values and dreams. What aligns with your truth? Choose with intention, and always trust that your intuition knows what’s best.
Pisces
Romance and joy are blooming, Pisces! Let your heart open without fear. The past taught you what you needed. Now, rewrite your story consciously. You deserve sweetness, safety, and soul connection.
