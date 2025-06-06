Advertisement
Horoscope Today, June 6 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Routines Are Anchoring Your Success
Horoscope Today, June 6 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Routines Are Anchoring Your Success

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs, and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Stop overthinking, Aries. The mental loops are exhausting you. Shift your perspective inward. New moon rituals like journaling, movement, and meditation will help you reset and release what no longer serves.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

This pain feels deeper, Taurus. Don’t push it away — feel it fully. Comfort your inner child and accept what’s surfacing. You’re not broken; you’re being invited to soften, not fix.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

You’re sharp, focused, and ready to lead. Speak with intention, cut through confusion, and lift others with your insight. Use your words responsibly — your influence can shift energy and inspire great change.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Old beliefs and toxic connections are resurfacing. Recognise your worth, Cancer. Say no to midnight intrusions and relationships that drain you. It’s time to break the cycle and choose self-respect.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your curiosity is peaking, Leo. Learning, researching, and speaking your truth come naturally now. Share your insights wisely — your words can ignite minds. Think: thoughtful posts, bold conversations, and inspiring messages.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You’re manifesting your dream home, Virgo — whether it’s physical or emotional. Visualise your sanctuary, then co-create it with intention. Redecorate or invite someone in. Make a space that reflects your inner evolution.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Everything outdated is crumbling. Let it. This cosmic shake-up clears the path for rebirth. Chaos carries purpose, Libra. Rebuild wisely, grounded in truth and clarity. You’re ready for a beautiful reset.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Challenges are showing you your strength. Flip the script. These obstacles are growth invitations. Even saboteurs have lessons. Honour the journey, Scorpio — you’re evolving into a more powerful, unstoppable version of yourself.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Step into your creator era! Use social media as a force for good. Share, inspire, and spark dialogue. Let curiosity guide you back to learning. Stay focused despite life’s distractions.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Structure is serving you well, Capricorn. Routines are anchoring your success. But don’t stop there — explore new subjects, sign up for courses, and learn from mentors. Growth lies both inside and outside systems.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Money’s flowing, stability rising. You’ve earned this, Aquarius. Set smart financial goals and plan wisely. A supportive partner is stepping up, too — trust this alliance. Say a quiet thank you for it all.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

This love is grounding, Pisces — real, enduring, safe. Nurture it. Meanwhile, ideas are streaming in. Embrace creativity and blend new visions with timeless wisdom. You’re channelling something beautiful — honour it with gentle devotion.

