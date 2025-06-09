Advertisement
Horoscope Today, June 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Surrender To Life’s Flow

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Life’s moving fast, Aries — spontaneous trips and sudden shifts await! Enjoy the ride, but don’t forget inner balance. Daily mindfulness will help you stay grounded amidst all the excitement and opportunities.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Old connections resurface, Taurus — romantic or platonic. Reflect honestly on what worked and what didn’t. Rebirth energy surrounds you. Embrace change, shed past patterns, and say yes to your next evolution.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Self-discovery is calling, Gemini! Follow curiosity, try quirky new things, and dive into spontaneous adventures. Expand your social world and share your thoughts. Learning through experience is your greatest teacher now.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Time to ditch the self-sabotage, Cancer. Recognise negative thoughts and rewrite the narrative with gentleness. Break habits slowly and intentionally. Surround yourself with uplifting people who believe in your growth.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Roll up your sleeves, Leo! It’s hustle season. Stay patient, stay dedicated — delays don’t mean denial. Trust divine timing. Joy lies in the journey, not just the outcome. Keep pushing forward.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Step outside your comfort zone, Virgo. Trust yourself, even if the future looks uncertain. Start that passion project. Invest in what you love. You don’t need validation — your belief is enough.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Let go of control, Libra. Surrender to life’s flow. Flexibility opens doors. Adapt, collaborate, innovate. Even conflict can fuel growth. Trust the universe’s plan and use diplomacy to maintain harmony.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

So many choices, Scorpio! Tune in, get clear, and speak your truth. Say “no” when needed. Dating? Explore, experiment — but be honest. Authenticity will guide you through this delicious discovery phase.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

You’re glowing up, Sagittarius! Embrace your shine boldly. Romance sizzles — suitors may flock. Explore, say yes to love, toss the rulebook. Coupled? It’s proposal or cohabitation season. Let your heart decide everything.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Celebrate your tribe, Capricorn! Cherish friends who uplift, laugh out loud, and love hard. Reconnect with siblings if distance separates you. Nostalgia’s calling — plan that visit and make unforgettable memories together.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Got feelings? Express them gently, Aquarius. No rush — pace yourself. This season’s about emotional honesty and intuitive depth. Let your heart lead. Creativity and spiritual connection are guiding you toward truth.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Share your hidden gifts, Pisces! That “hobby” could be your golden ticket. Paint, write, cook — whatever lights you up. Intuition’s on fire, too. Trust the signs; they’re shaping your next chapter.

