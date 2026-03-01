Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3022151https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-1-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-cancer-step-beyond-your-comfort-zones-and-explore-freely-3022151
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 1, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, step beyond your comfort zones and explore freely
photoDetails

Horoscope today, March 1, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, step beyond your comfort zones and explore freely

Horoscope Today, March 1, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 01, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Over the next forty eight hours, act fast and fiercely if your interests are threatened. Obstacles demand bolder choices, so prepare to stand your ground, confront rivals, and bruise egos. 

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Countless possibilities surround you now, making decisions feel overwhelming. Step away from constant activity, review each option carefully, then choose one path to commit your energy, focus, and time wholeheartedly.

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Strong career influences may inspire thoughts of changing jobs or professions. That is acceptable, but avoid rushing choices. Slow down, weigh details, seek clarity, and ensure any move fits you.

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Even if you usually prefer safe boundaries, this weekend sparks curiosity and wanderlust. Step beyond comfort zones, explore freely, and discover experiences, places, and connections waiting outside familiar surroundings there. 

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Your intuition senses something significant approaching, though logic cannot explain it yet. Instead of forcing answers, relax, stay open, and allow unfolding events to surprise, delight, and teach you something. 

 

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Stars favor all relationships now, encouraging connection with friends and family. Plan enjoyable moments together this weekend, release duties temporarily, and savor laughter, warmth, and companionship you deeply value today.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Refuse to stay boxed in by others expectations of you. Do something bold this weekend, proving you control your destiny, even if it shocks people and disrupts comfortable assumptions around. 

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Follow only what feels right this weekend, regardless of criticism. Others may call it reckless, but planetary support empowers you, granting freedom, confidence, and surprising immunity from consequences right now. 

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: The harder someone pushes you into their personal drama this weekend, the more firmly you must decline. Planetary warnings suggest involvement brings trouble, so politely excuse yourself and keep distance.

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Anyone expecting you to quit a difficult project will be mistaken. Commitment defines you, and once pledged, perseverance becomes personal honor, driving you to complete what you began successfully proudly.

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Multiple options exist for you now, beyond the single path others promote. Trust your independence, embrace originality, and boldly move toward a fresh direction without hesitation starting today confidently ahead. 

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Clear thinking comes easily today, helping you make sensible decisions. Ignore external pressure about chosen paths, trust your intelligence, and follow wherever your reasoning confidently leads with calm certainty now. 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopehoroscopehoroscope for today
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
10 most expensive streaming series
From Millions to Billions: The 10 most expensive streaming series ever made
camera icon7
title
Technology
Smartphone battery discharging very fast? Check 5 hidden power-saving tricks you are not using yet
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly tarot reading for March 2 - 8: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
camera icon11
title
daily numerology
Numerology Prediction today for February 28, 2026: Number 4, stability will strengthen your bonds
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope today, February 28, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, trust your feelings and express them honestly