Horoscope today, March 1, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, step beyond your comfort zones and explore freely
Horoscope Today, March 1, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries Horoscope Today
Aries: Over the next forty eight hours, act fast and fiercely if your interests are threatened. Obstacles demand bolder choices, so prepare to stand your ground, confront rivals, and bruise egos.
Taurus Horoscope Today
Taurus: Countless possibilities surround you now, making decisions feel overwhelming. Step away from constant activity, review each option carefully, then choose one path to commit your energy, focus, and time wholeheartedly.
Gemini Horoscope Today
Gemini: Strong career influences may inspire thoughts of changing jobs or professions. That is acceptable, but avoid rushing choices. Slow down, weigh details, seek clarity, and ensure any move fits you.
Cancer Horoscope Today
Cancer: Even if you usually prefer safe boundaries, this weekend sparks curiosity and wanderlust. Step beyond comfort zones, explore freely, and discover experiences, places, and connections waiting outside familiar surroundings there.
Leo Horoscope Today
Leo: Your intuition senses something significant approaching, though logic cannot explain it yet. Instead of forcing answers, relax, stay open, and allow unfolding events to surprise, delight, and teach you something.
Virgo Horoscope Today
Virgo: Stars favor all relationships now, encouraging connection with friends and family. Plan enjoyable moments together this weekend, release duties temporarily, and savor laughter, warmth, and companionship you deeply value today.
Libra Horoscope Today
Libra: Refuse to stay boxed in by others expectations of you. Do something bold this weekend, proving you control your destiny, even if it shocks people and disrupts comfortable assumptions around.
Scorpio Horoscope Today
Scorpio: Follow only what feels right this weekend, regardless of criticism. Others may call it reckless, but planetary support empowers you, granting freedom, confidence, and surprising immunity from consequences right now.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today
Sagittarius: The harder someone pushes you into their personal drama this weekend, the more firmly you must decline. Planetary warnings suggest involvement brings trouble, so politely excuse yourself and keep distance.
Capricorn Horoscope Today
Capricorn: Anyone expecting you to quit a difficult project will be mistaken. Commitment defines you, and once pledged, perseverance becomes personal honor, driving you to complete what you began successfully proudly.
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Aquarius: Multiple options exist for you now, beyond the single path others promote. Trust your independence, embrace originality, and boldly move toward a fresh direction without hesitation starting today confidently ahead.
Pisces Horoscope Today
Pisces: Clear thinking comes easily today, helping you make sensible decisions. Ignore external pressure about chosen paths, trust your intelligence, and follow wherever your reasoning confidently leads with calm certainty now.
