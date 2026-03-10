Advertisement
Horoscope today, March 10, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, be firm and state your boundaries clearly
Horoscope today, March 10, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, be firm and state your boundaries clearly

Horoscope Today, March 10, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Mar 10, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries: Start planning paths from your present to your ideal future now. Opportunities soon allow dreams to become reality, so stay optimistic, smile often, trust timing, and keep believing as momentum builds. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus: There is always something worth defending, and events today through Friday’s reveal it. A cause needs people like you, unafraid to challenge norms, disrupt comfort, and rock boats.

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini: If you’ve been risk averse lately, that changes before month’s end, but for now caution is wise. Don’t gamble your future merely to impress particular people or prove anything unnecessary. 

 

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer: Reading between lines today reveals what motivates someone, helping you sidestep personality clashes. You needn’t agree or align, just coexist peacefully without becoming opponents through empathy, awareness, patience, and restraint. 

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo: Be firm with someone who overstepped, yet avoid prolonging resentment. State your boundary clearly, then close the issue, signaling the matter is finished and goodwill can resume after respectful closure. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo: Early week moments force you to follow another’s lead. You can’t change circumstances now, so accept reality, adapt swiftly, and perform well within imposed limits with grace, patience, humility, flexibility. 

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra: High energy doesn’t require scattering efforts everywhere. Concentrate your physical and mental power in one direction today, and you’ll achieve something truly exceptional through focus, discipline, commitment, clarity, drive, intent.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio: You prefer kindness, but authority is required now. Tell whoever pressures you that rules stand, warnings are limited, and they’re already on the second notice with consequences imminent, clear, final.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius: Feedback from a friend may sting, yet it’s helpful. Accept guidance graciously, adjust course accordingly, and thank them sincerely for supporting your improvement, growth, learning, progress, clarity, confidence, trust, respect.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn: Stop worrying about others’ opinions and honor your nature. Especially socially, be authentic; you needn’t perform or entertain to belong comfortably, stay true, set boundaries, choose quiet connection over spectacle.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius: Today’s stars urge avoiding careless errors. If necessary, withdraw briefly, simplify demands, and wait patiently; hunkering down can be wise before conditions improve through rest, focus, review, reflection, calm, timing. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces: Advance plans confidently while the planets favor you, but consider others’ needs too. Shared success is possible; cooperation ensures everyone can win together through empathy, balance, fairness, listening, respect, collaboration. 

