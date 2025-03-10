Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2869480https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-10-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-cancer-be-mindful-of-miscommunication-2869480
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 10 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Be Mindful Of Miscommunication Horoscope Today, March 10 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Be Mindful Of Miscommunication
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, March 10 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Be Mindful Of Miscommunication

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Mar 10, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

You're going through a major shift today, and something unexpected will demand a lot of your physical energy. Be prepared, as this will require your full attention. Take it easy during the first half of the day so you can conserve your energy and be ready for what’s ahead.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

It will be easy to get caught up in others’ conflicts today, but it’s best to stay out of it and focus on your own matters. On the professional front, things are looking great. Your career focus is strong, so don’t let distractions pull you away from your priorities.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Now is the perfect time to revisit something you left unfinished due to lack of time or resources. Today, you have everything you need to complete what you once put aside. Whatever the reason was for stopping before, don’t worry  —it will all come together in the right way.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

This is a great time for you, and you have the potential to achieve both personal and professional goals. However, be mindful of miscommunication. Ensure your words and intentions are clear to avoid misunderstandings. Aside from that, go after what you want with confidence.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

You have plenty of energy today, but something may be holding you back — possibly a scattered mindset or uncertainty in making decisions. You might feel a little all over the place, but don’t pressure yourself. Trust that things will align at the right time.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

No one likes rejection, but your positive outlook helps you handle it gracefully. This will impress others, leading to unexpected opportunities that push you further than you imagined. So don’t fear rejection — it might just open better doors for you.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Clear communication is essential today. If you feel misunderstood, it’s likely because you aren’t expressing yourself openly. Don’t assume people know what you mean — make an effort to articulate your thoughts clearly to avoid confusion.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You might feel stuck in your current routine and crave a change. Remember, new opportunities are always available, and you can take a leap whenever you’re ready. Don’t hesitate to take risks — if something no longer fulfills you, it’s okay to move on to something that does.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Your physical energy is high, but mentally, you may feel drained today. Instead of giving in to exhaustion, try exercising or going for a run to clear your mind. While you may not accomplish much today, don’t let it go to waste by doing nothing at all.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Avoid trying to manipulate situations to work in your favor today. Things are naturally aligning in your best interest — just let events unfold as they should. Trust that success is coming your way without the need for interference.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

You may find yourself in disagreements with family members today due to differing opinions. That’s okay — people are entitled to their own viewpoints. Instead of letting it frustrate you, accept the differences and avoid unnecessary tension.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You usually prefer handling things on your own, but today, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Reaching out not only makes things easier for you but also strengthens relationships that may be valuable in the future. Let go of your pride and allow others to assist you.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra To Kane Williamson: New Zealand Batters With Most Runs In Single Edition Of Champions Trophy - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Nauru Citizenship
This Country Is Selling Its Citizenship For Rs 91 Lakh To….– It’s Not US, UK, Or UAE
camera icon7
title
classic literature
Old Books, New Films: Classic Novels That Got A Modern Movie Makeover
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance for Free – Know Death Benefits Under EDLI Scheme And EPF's Interest Rate
camera icon8
title
Player Of The Tournament Award Winners In Each Edition Of Champions Trophy
From Shikhar Dhawan To Chris Gayle: List Of Player Of The Tournament Award Winners In Each Edition Of Champions Trophy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK