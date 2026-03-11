Advertisement
Horoscope today, March 11, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, It pays to stay vague about your plans
Horoscope today, March 11, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, It pays to stay vague about your plans

Horoscope Today, March 11, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 11, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Today brings benefits, yet you shouldn’t assume anything lasts. What arrives easily can be removed just as fast, so stay grateful, cautious, flexible, and avoid entitlement entirely.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: If a colleague appeals to your generosity today, stay guarded. They likely want you to do their work for them, so refuse politely and don’t hand over effort or resources. 

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: It pays to stay vague about your plans today. Knowledge invites interference, and others may force their way in, so protect advantages by keeping intentions private and information minimal securely. 

 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: If a loved one surprises you today, it’s probably because you missed signals. Being too relaxed can leave you scrambling later, so pay closer attention and stay mentally engaged now.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Ambition is strong, but planets warn against shortcuts today. Breaking rules to impress could damage reputation quickly, so act ethically, follow procedures, or step back entirely for long term success.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: You think you see what others missed, yet self-deception is possible. If you’re mistaken, events around Friday will puncture confidence and expose uncomfortable truths quickly very publicly painfully for you. 

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Success attracts opportunists seeking free rides. That seems active now, and there’s no reason your effort or sacrifice should subsidize others’ comfort or laziness today unfairly without consent boundaries enforced.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Expect evasive answers over the next day, especially at work. Colleagues and bosses aren’t being vague accidentally; something is being concealed deliberately from you right now, so observe quietly carefully.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: A friend keeps repeating mistakes while expecting new results. Be direct today, explain reality clearly, and urge them to change before consequences harden further seriously soon, please for everyone’s sake. 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: When others dismiss your plans, you may suspect jealousy. More likely they’re cautioning you wisely, so pause, listen carefully, and consider whether restraint protects you from costly errors later on. 

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Overanalyzing your next move can freeze progress completely. Decide promptly, commit fully, and move ahead; imperfect action beats stagnation and wasted time today decisively boldly without regret or hesitation please. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: If motivation is absent, don’t force productivity. Disinterest guarantees poor results, so postpone tasks wisely and return later with focus and better energy clarity patience intention readiness balance calm restored. 

