Horoscope today, March 11, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, It pays to stay vague about your plans
Horoscope Today, March 11, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries Horoscope Today
Aries: Today brings benefits, yet you shouldn’t assume anything lasts. What arrives easily can be removed just as fast, so stay grateful, cautious, flexible, and avoid entitlement entirely.
Taurus Horoscope Today
Taurus: If a colleague appeals to your generosity today, stay guarded. They likely want you to do their work for them, so refuse politely and don’t hand over effort or resources.
Gemini Horoscope Today
Gemini: It pays to stay vague about your plans today. Knowledge invites interference, and others may force their way in, so protect advantages by keeping intentions private and information minimal securely.
Cancer Horoscope Today
Cancer: If a loved one surprises you today, it’s probably because you missed signals. Being too relaxed can leave you scrambling later, so pay closer attention and stay mentally engaged now.
Leo Horoscope Today
Leo: Ambition is strong, but planets warn against shortcuts today. Breaking rules to impress could damage reputation quickly, so act ethically, follow procedures, or step back entirely for long term success.
Virgo Horoscope Today
Virgo: You think you see what others missed, yet self-deception is possible. If you’re mistaken, events around Friday will puncture confidence and expose uncomfortable truths quickly very publicly painfully for you.
Libra Horoscope Today
Libra: Success attracts opportunists seeking free rides. That seems active now, and there’s no reason your effort or sacrifice should subsidize others’ comfort or laziness today unfairly without consent boundaries enforced.
Scorpio Horoscope Today
Scorpio: Expect evasive answers over the next day, especially at work. Colleagues and bosses aren’t being vague accidentally; something is being concealed deliberately from you right now, so observe quietly carefully.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today
Sagittarius: A friend keeps repeating mistakes while expecting new results. Be direct today, explain reality clearly, and urge them to change before consequences harden further seriously soon, please for everyone’s sake.
Capricorn Horoscope Today
Capricorn: When others dismiss your plans, you may suspect jealousy. More likely they’re cautioning you wisely, so pause, listen carefully, and consider whether restraint protects you from costly errors later on.
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Aquarius: Overanalyzing your next move can freeze progress completely. Decide promptly, commit fully, and move ahead; imperfect action beats stagnation and wasted time today decisively boldly without regret or hesitation please.
Pisces Horoscope Today
Pisces: If motivation is absent, don’t force productivity. Disinterest guarantees poor results, so postpone tasks wisely and return later with focus and better energy clarity patience intention readiness balance calm restored.
