Horoscope today, March 12, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, control imagination and focus on facts
Horoscope Today, March 12, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries Horoscope Today
Aries: Be firm today with people who think you’re easily swayed. Make it clear that where you lead, interference isn’t tolerated, and decisions remain yours alone without negotiation ever at all.
Taurus Horoscope Today
Taurus: Something important has been overlooked and must be identified, then integrated into your plans. If clarity escapes you, consult a trusted friend for perspective and practical guidance today right now.
Gemini Horoscope Today
Gemini: You can impress influential people today, but don’t exaggerate your abilities. With the planets highlighting career matters, honesty is crucial; promise only what you can truly deliver successfully with integrity and confidence.
Cancer Horoscope Today
Cancer: Forcing others to act against beliefs invites rebellion. Respect differences, seek common ground, and concentrate on shared values; you still agree on more than you realize together right now today.
Leo Horoscope Today
Leo: Pay close attention to what partners or colleagues say today; they notice links you might miss. No one knows everything, so release pressure to have all answers yourself right now.
Virgo Horoscope Today
Virgo: Unwelcome criticism arrives from home or work today. You may ignore it, yet inwardly you know it’s necessary feedback, so don’t react defensively or take things personally, pause, reflect, calmly.
Libra Horoscope Today
Libra: It’s tempting to imagine hidden enemies, but planets deny conspiracies. Control imagination, rely on evidence, and focus on facts rather than dramatic fantasies today, stay grounded, realistic, rational, composed, clearheaded.
Scorpio Horoscope Today
Scorpio: Disagreements are natural and needn’t damage love. Accept differing viewpoints, offer tolerance, and remember others accommodate you too within relationships with patience, empathy, maturity, flexibility, understanding, kindness, balance, respect, daily.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today
Sagittarius: Creative urges push you forward, yet obstacles suggest pausing. Take the hint, slow momentum, and wait; timing may simply be wrong today for action, progress, decisions, moves, risks, leaps, now.
Capricorn Horoscope Today
Capricorn: Several paths appear available, but only one leads directly to goals. Events within twenty four hours reveal direction; then proceed decisively without hesitation, doubt, fear, delay, excuses, distractions, deviation, stopping.
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Aquarius: Keep spending minimal today and distance yourself from people eager to use your money. Today warns once giving starts, it’s hard to stop and resources are limited, finite, precious, guarded.
Pisces Horoscope Today
Pisces: Ambition is strong, yet constraints limit action. You needn’t rush; choose rest, pause plans, and grant yourself a quiet day to recharge, reflect, recover, reset, breathe, patiently, calmly, fully.
