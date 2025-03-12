Horoscope Today, March 12 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, The Universe Is Guiding You Toward New Beginnings

1 / 12

You deserve to be with someone who chooses you every single day, Aries. If you’ve been settling for less, it’s time to reassess your needs and wants. You are a radiant force and deserve nothing short of the best. If you're embarking on a new project, break it down into manageable steps. Instead of stressing over “how” and “when,” take one step at a time — perhaps with your favorite song as motivation.