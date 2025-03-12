Horoscope Today, March 12 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, The Universe Is Guiding You Toward New Beginnings
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
You deserve to be with someone who chooses you every single day, Aries. If you’ve been settling for less, it’s time to reassess your needs and wants. You are a radiant force and deserve nothing short of the best. If you're embarking on a new project, break it down into manageable steps. Instead of stressing over “how” and “when,” take one step at a time — perhaps with your favorite song as motivation.
Taurus
Self-care isn’t just about pampering yourself — it’s about prioritising your well-being in a world that expects constant hustle. True self-care can take many forms, from regular exercise and a balanced diet to mindfulness and journaling. Today, ask yourself: What does taking care of yourself truly look like? Honor what your body, mind, and soul need in this moment.
Gemini
It’s time to focus your energy and build a stable foundation, Gemini. Tap into your inner strategist — practical, savvy, and ready to turn ideas into reality. While brainstorming is your strength, now is the time to consider financial planning too. Think about investments, savings, or even a practical splurge (yes, that fancy coffee machine counts!). The universe is nudging you toward stability — embrace it!
Cancer
Love comes in many forms, and today, you’re encouraged to express your affection creatively. Whether through words, art, or simple gestures, let the people you cherish know how much they mean to you. Meanwhile, the universe might just have a romantic surprise in store. If you've been hoping to meet a special someone, get ready — love may be closer than you think.
Leo
Get ready for a moment in the spotlight, Leo! The universe is rolling out the red carpet, bringing recognition and success your way. Your natural charisma is magnetic right now, attracting admiration and appreciation. Enjoy your well-earned praise, but remember — a true leader lifts others up as well. Share your warmth and celebrate those who have supported you on your journey.
Virgo
Patience and precision go hand in hand, Virgo. Right now, slowing down doesn’t mean stopping — it means appreciating the process and ensuring you're on the right path. Take a moment to reflect on how far you’ve come and what’s next. Pour yourself a soothing cup of tea, breathe deeply, and trust that everything is unfolding as it should.
Libra
You are a masterpiece in progress, Libra. Take a step back and recognise how much you’ve grown —transforming scarcity into abundance and stepping into your power. The universe is encouraging you to revisit your goals and commit to them with renewed passion. Stay grounded, as your spirit guides are aligning everything perfectly to help you evolve into your most authentic self.
Scorpio
Take a deep breath and check in with yourself, Scorpio. What emotional weight have you been carrying? Whether it's past anger, sadness, or regret, now is the time to release it. Freeing yourself from these burdens will allow you to move forward with more lightness and clarity. Let go and make space for healing.
Sagittarius
It’s time to break free from old emotional chains, Sagittarius. Certain relationships may be draining your energy rather than uplifting you. While the past can feel comfortable, not everything familiar is beneficial. Recognise patterns that no longer serve you and release them with love. The universe is guiding you toward new beginnings — put yourself first.
Capricorn
This is your season to reclaim your power, Capricorn. Set clear boundaries and refocus on your long-term goals — there’s so much you want to achieve, and now is not the time to slow down. Be mindful of who you share your plans with; not everyone has your best interests at heart. Stay focused, stay strategic, and keep moving forward.
Aquarius
Trust that the projects you've been waiting on will soon gain momentum. You may even feel tempted to take a big risk — one that your logical side might question. Follow your intuition and trust where it’s leading you. In love, something new and exciting is on the horizon. If you’re looking for something serious, be upfront about your desires and intentions.
Pisces
Take control, Pisces — it’s time to steer your life with confidence and direction. The universe is giving you the green light to chase your dreams. Imagine yourself guiding a cosmic chariot, powered by your boldest ambitions. Just remember: balance is key. Align your intuition with decisive action, and you’ll be unstoppable.
Trending Photos