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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 14, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, some people can be harmful to your growth
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Horoscope today, March 14, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, some people can be harmful to your growth

Horoscope Today, March 14, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: True strength shows through humility. Those with real power don’t seek attention; they apply it quietly. Trust people who promise modestly, then exceed expectations through consistent action and reliable results. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

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Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Some people can be pleasant yet harmful to your growth. Notice who draws out versions of you that dim your light, and keep choosing company that supports your best self. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

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Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Help others choose what benefits you by making it easy. When options feel natural and simple, people follow instinctively, allowing outcomes that serve both your interests and theirs seamlessly. 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

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Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Your compassion centers on ensuring no one feels abandoned. Acknowledge loyalty requires effort; it’s meaningful precisely because it costs energy and commitment rather than coming effortlessly to anyone. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

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Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Pressure pushes you to rush, but speed steals clarity. Choose a pace that preserves presence and control, even if it means stepping aside, slowing down, or leaving the race entirely.

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Virgo Horoscope Today

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Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Even excellent work fails with the wrong audience. Don’t force appreciation where understanding lacks; invest energy in people already attuned to your ideas and capable of recognizing their value. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

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Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Your emotional awareness feels heavy yet useful. Though it brings excess information, today you’ll carry it willingly, knowing you can genuinely help others through sensitivity, insight, and responsible care. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Ensure your boundaries reflect your values, not assumptions about others. Emotional armor isn’t exclusion; it protects your energy, letting you engage intentionally without unnecessary depletion or compromise. 

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Emotions shift like weather systems, constantly forming and fading. Whatever your internal climate today, remember it’s temporary. No mood, storm, or state remains permanent forever.

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Social energy is strong, but presence works best in moderation. Prepare a graceful exit line so connections stay meaningful without exhausting yourself or overstaying beyond your comfort zone.

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Among all options, you’ll choose the most compassionate. You act with love, grant benefit of doubt, and leave space for unknowns, trusting kindness as the wisest direction.

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Pisces Horoscope Today

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Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Courage fuels creative reinvention now. You’ll bring something new into existence through will alone, a quiet magic rewarded by timely luck that kickstarts momentum and deserved progress. 

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