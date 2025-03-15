Horoscope Today, March 15 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, Approach Your Goals With Intention But Remain Flexible

5 / 12

You’ve been doubting yourself again, Leo — but it’s time to stop. You are exactly where you’re meant to be, a product of the universe conspiring in your favor. Let go of self-doubt, stay present, and trust your worth. Whenever uncertainty creeps in, remind yourself of Deepak Chopra’s wisdom: “Life gives you plenty of time to do whatever you want to do if you stay in the present moment.”