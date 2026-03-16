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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 16, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, strong energy needs mindful direction
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Horoscope today, March 16, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, strong energy needs mindful direction

Horoscope Today, March 16, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: If something feels stuck, impatience may push you to quit entirely. That would be unwise. Step away briefly, rest, and return with a clearer head and renewed perspective later. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Searching for logic now blocks understanding. Trust the process instead. Let go of overthinking, believe events are aligning, and allow life to unfold naturally toward the best outcome. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Impulsiveness today leads to missteps. Slow your pace, reduce rushing, and think carefully before acting. Extra reflection reveals consequences you’d otherwise overlook in haste or distraction.

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Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Doubts about your direction may arise soon. Don’t change course yet. Pause, observe unfolding signs, and wait patiently for clarity before making any significant decisions or commitments. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: There’s a risk of overspending on ideas unlikely to succeed. Long-term planning feels unclear, so choose caution. Review finances carefully and avoid investing in uncertain or poorly defined ventures. 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Avoid placing excessive pressure on relationships now. Your standards can overwhelm others. Practice tolerance, soften expectations, and remember people operate differently without intending disappointment or failure.

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Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Major issues rarely disturb you, but small irritations do. Step back, widen perspective, and stop magnifying minor annoyances that distract from the bigger, more meaningful picture. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Overreacting to negativity is the real danger today. Most issues aren’t as serious as they appear. Pause, breathe, count slowly, and allow situations to resolve naturally without escalation.

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Big life changes have been on your mind, and opportunities may appear soon. Proceed carefully. Emotional intensity can cloud judgment, so avoid rushing decisions that require clear, steady thinking. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: It’s easy to judge others, but focus on your own conduct. Cutting corners or bending rules will surface eventually, causing embarrassment. Integrity now protects reputation and long-term credibility.

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Ideas are abundant, but not all are workable. Slow enthusiasm slightly and choose ambitions carefully. Focus energy on goals with structure, realism, and genuine potential for success. 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Strong energy needs mindful direction. If misused, it backfires. Channel actions toward helping others as well as yourself, ensuring efforts create positive outcomes for everyone involved. 

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