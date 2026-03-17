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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 17, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, trust timing, wait patiently, and assess with confidence
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Horoscope today, March 17, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, trust timing, wait patiently, and assess with confidence

Horoscope Today, March 17, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 17, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Your outlook brightens noticeably later this week. Recent worries shrink in importance, revealing they were never serious. Optimism returns naturally, helping you regain perspective, confidence, enthusiasm, clarity, motivation, balance, momentum. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

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Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: So much is happening that labeling events as good or bad feels impossible. It doesn’t matter; every experience holds value and can be shaped into something useful for your growth. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: If an authority figure presents an offer today, delay responding. Pressure to decide immediately signals misalignment, so trust timing, wait patiently, and assess later with clearer judgment and confidence. 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Eagerness to succeed grows, but patience is required. Your moment to demonstrate abilities arrives later, so avoid pushing prematurely and focus instead on preparation, restraint, timing, composure, strategy, steadiness, confidence. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Soon you’ll have chances to move life forward boldly. For now, plan ambitiously without acting yet. Dream expansively, outline possibilities, and prepare for opportunities approaching quickly in coming days.

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Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: You may need to retrace steps today after realizing a wrong turn. Adjust willingly now; stubbornly continuing only complicates matters and makes correction more difficult later this week.

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Libra Horoscope Today

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Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Encouraging news approaches later this week. Pay close attention to advice from trusted allies, as their broader perspective helps you understand unfolding events and make wiser, better-timed decisions. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: You’ve taken on too much recently yet survived, proving resilience. Still, recognize limits and stop accepting excessive burdens that strain energy, focus, and well-being unnecessarily going forward.

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Luck matters less than choices made consistently. Maintain belief in success and continue acting purposefully, knowing your decisions shape outcomes far more powerfully than chance ever could. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Remain calm today regardless of provocation. Even if anger simmers inside, project icy composure outward. Controlled restraint unsettles opponents more effectively than visible rage ever would.

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Minor setbacks appear today, but don’t overreact. What seems troubling now diminishes soon. Viewed broadly, your progress remains solid and direction positive despite temporary interruptions. 

 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: If motivation is lacking, drop the task and refocus elsewhere. Time is precious now, so invest energy only in pursuits that genuinely engage, inspire, and satisfy you. 

 

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