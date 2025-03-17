Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2872459https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-17-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-cancer-all-eyes-on-you-at-work-this-is-your-moment-to-shine-2872459
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, All Eyes On You At Work, This Is Your Moment To Shine Horoscope Today, March 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, All Eyes On You At Work, This Is Your Moment To Shine
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, March 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, All Eyes On You At Work, This Is Your Moment To Shine

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Mar 17, 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope today

1/12
Aries Horoscope today

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Emotions may take the wheel today, Aries, leading you down memory lane. You might feel the urge to reconnect with someone from your past, but pause before diving in. Ask yourself: is it nostalgia or a genuine desire to rebuild? Let logic guide your decisions.

 

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope today

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Work may feel overwhelming, but don’t let it steal your joy, Taurus. Instead of drowning in stress, break tasks into manageable chunks. A calm mind now will lead to a more enjoyable break later.

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope today

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your mind is buzzing with career possibilities, Gemini. While you enjoy what you do, something inside you craves change. Don’t rush into decisions—explore your options first. The right path will reveal itself when the time is right.

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope today

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): All eyes are on you at work, Cancer. This is your moment to shine. Whether it’s impressing your boss or leading a project, step up with confidence. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to ask for a raise or promotion, today might be your lucky day!

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope today

5/12
Leo Horoscope today

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ambition is great, Leo, but juggling too many things at once could backfire. Instead of stretching yourself thin, focus on finishing one project before jumping into another. Prioritization is your secret weapon for success today.

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope today

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your perfectionist streak might need a breather, Virgo. The world won’t fall apart if you ease up a little. Take a step back, let things unfold naturally, and embrace a more relaxed approach. Trust me—it’ll do you good.

 

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope today

7/12
Libra Horoscope today

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Today, the universe hands you the leadership baton, Libra. Whether it’s at work, home, or within your circle, people will look to you for direction. Step into your power and lead with grace—this is your moment to prove you’ve got what it takes.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope today

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Patience is key, Scorpio. You might feel undervalued, but before jumping ship, ask yourself—have you truly showcased your worth? Actions speak louder than frustration. Take control of your narrative, and the recognition will follow.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope today

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Tempted to quit your job and chase something new, Sagittarius? Hold on. The financial stars aren’t quite in your favor yet. Instead of making impulsive moves, channel that energy into planning. The right opportunity will come—just not today.

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope today

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You’re a workhorse, Capricorn, but are others reaping the rewards of your efforts? Pay attention to workplace dynamics. Make sure your contributions are recognized and that no one else takes credit for your hard work.

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope today

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Conflict seems to find you, Aquarius, but today, try a different approach—silence. Not every argument needs your input. Step back, let others talk, and focus on what truly matters. Your energy is better spent on personal growth.

 

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope today

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You’re putting in the effort, Pisces, but is it the right effort? Work smarter, not harder. There’s competition in the air—stay strategic, be assertive, and ensure your hard work is seen. Stand your ground before someone else steps into your spot.

 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best K-Dramas
7 Best K-Dramas To Watch This Weekend
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Update: Will Govt Restore Central Employees’ Commuted Pension After 12 Years?
camera icon8
title
Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
From MS Dhoni To Faf Du Plessis: List Of Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 vice captains
Virat Kohli To KL Rahul: Potential Vice-Captains For Each IPL 2025 Team
camera icon13
title
IPL
Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk To Open; Mohit Sharma In As Impact Player: Delhi Capitals’ Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK