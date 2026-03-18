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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 18, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, let your words heal; not hurt others
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Horoscope today, March 18, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, let your words heal; not hurt others

Horoscope Today, March 18, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Mar 18, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

You’ve helped many people recently, leaving you drained. Take a short break now, because fresh challenges arrive soon, and resting briefly will restore strength, focus, and resilience before demands increase.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Your emotions swung between extremes lately; it’s time to regain balance. Remember you cannot let feelings dominate decisions constantly, or clarity, stability, and good judgment will suffer unnecessarily over time.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Positive surprises suit you now, as an unexpected revelation arrives. Someone you thought fully understood will share a secret soon, reshaping perceptions and leaving you genuinely amazed by it all.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

If change is desired, reflect seriously today and tomorrow. Prepare to act soon, because embracing bold adjustments will improve direction, ambition, and long-term satisfaction significantly for your evolving life path. 

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Personal chemistry may clash, yet professional cooperation remains possible. Working efficiently together can even benefit you, saving time, reducing distractions, and keeping interactions focused and productive at work daily always.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

If criticism is necessary today, choose words that build, not break. Encouragement strengthens confidence now, increasing chances others perform better and grow from feedback later with care, patience, empathy, respect.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Being offered unfamiliar work today deserves caution. Declining feels uncomfortable, but saying no now may prevent stress, mistakes, and unnecessary complications later that drain energy, confidence, reputation, balance, and peace badly.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You usually hide negative emotions well, but today they surface. Expressing them now is healthier than silence, preventing resentment from growing stronger over time and harming future relationships, trust, stability.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Trying to analyze why someone feels upset won’t help. Step back, stop probing, and allow space, letting them process feelings without your involvement, judgment, pressure, fixing, commentary, control, interference, expectations.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Recent excitement continues, yet home responsibilities soon increase. Balance plans carefully, reduce social commitments slightly, and prepare to manage domestic duties without overwhelm, stress, chaos, burnout, resentment, fatigue, neglect, or imbalance. 

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

A friend’s surprising behaviour reveals hidden sides. Release assumptions, stop projecting values, and accept them realistically, even when truth challenges your expectations, beliefs, ideals, comfort, narratives, judgments, illusions, attachments, and preferences. 

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Trust intuition today and resist following crowds. If plans feel risky, decline participation calmly, knowing clarity later will validate your decision without regret, guilt, doubt, pressure, apology, explanation, compromise, fear.

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