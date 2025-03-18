Advertisement
Horoscope Today, March 18 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Allow Yourself Freedom To Express Who You Truly Are

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Mar 18, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Letting go is never easy, Aries, but deep down, you know it’s time to close this chapter. Do so with grace and gratitude — there’s no blame to place here. Embracing forgiveness will set you free in ways you never imagined. In matters of love, you’re attracting someone with resilience, sensitivity, and emotional depth. If your relationship has been growing, know that it’s safe to deepen your emotional connection.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Tap into your boundless creativity, Taurus, and channel it into the things that bring you joy — art, design, cooking, or anything that sparks your passion. Think of the world as your personal canvas, waiting for your unique touch. Even your fashion choices should reflect your inner essence, reminding you that self-expression goes far beyond trends.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your sensitivity is a strength, Gemini, not a weakness. Instead of shunning it, embrace it as your superpower. Trust your intuition — it’s already showing you who and what is worth your energy. On the bright side, the universe is blessing you with emotional fulfilment. Take a moment to appreciate the love and support surrounding you — your soul family is here to walk this journey with you.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Your adventurous spirit is calling, Cancer! Now is the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and check something exciting off your bucket list. In your career, don’t be afraid to explore new opportunities that push your boundaries. Surround yourself with like-minded souls who share your passion for adventure and discovery.

Leo

5/12
Leo

That second chance you’ve been waiting for? It’s finally here, Leo! Open your heart and allow yourself to fully experience the joy of this renewed opportunity. At the same time, revisit your vision board and break down your big goals into achievable steps. The world is brimming with possibilities — embrace them with wonder and excitement!

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Dream big, Virgo, but don’t stop there — turn those dreams into reality. The energy around you is ripe for success, especially in your career. Collaboration is key, as working with others will amplify your ideas and bring incredible results. While you won’t always see eye to eye with everyone, approaching challenges with empathy will help smooth out any rough patches.

Libra

7/12
Libra

What does it mean to live authentically, Libra? Today, take a bold step toward embracing your true self. Try something out of the ordinary and allow yourself the freedom to express who you truly are. While you may be dealing with feelings of regret, remember that everyone makes the best choices they can at the moment. Let go of past narratives so you can start writing a new, more fulfilling story for yourself.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You’re in a phase of deep reflection, Scorpio. Now is the time to assess what has worked for you and what needs to change. Use this period to fine-tune your strategy, recognize who truly supports you, and set clear boundaries. If you feel the urge to go against the grain, trust your instincts — your path is meant to be uniquely yours.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Tensions may be running high, Sagittarius, but now is the time to practice patience and mindful communication. Instead of engaging in pointless conflicts, focus on expressing yourself in a way that fosters understanding. Remember, winning an argument doesn’t necessarily mean winning peace — choose your battles wisely.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Think of this moment as your cosmic graduation, Capricorn! You’ve worked hard to get where you are, and it’s time to celebrate your success. Take a moment to appreciate your journey and the challenges you’ve overcome. If you’re considering further education, weigh the pros and cons carefully. Seeking guidance from a mentor could help provide the clarity you need.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

You’ve always been a rule-breaker, Aquarius, but now you’re realising that breaking rules for the sake of it no longer serves you. You’re at a stage where you’re building a solid foundation for growth and success. Seeking wisdom from a mentor or guide could be invaluable — listen to their insights and apply what resonates with you.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

The universe is supporting you, Pisces — it wants you to create your best life. Take a step back and examine outdated beliefs, particularly those surrounding wealth and abundance. A reset will help clear the path ahead. You may also need to release old objects or attachments that no longer serve you. It’s time to let the past rest where it belongs.

