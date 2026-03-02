Advertisement
Horoscope today, March 2, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, speak blunt truths to someone you love
Horoscope today, March 2, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, speak blunt truths to someone you love

Horoscope Today, March 2, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 02, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: An attractive offer may arise, but wisdom demands deeper reflection before irreversible choices. Today, it’s important to tread carefully in relationships and avoid impulsive commitments right now. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: You are not obliged to reveal everything, yet gentle openness with trusted people could help. Guard your heart carefully, sharing vulnerabilities only with family members and friends who truly deserve access. 

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Your public standing looks solid, but planetary warnings urge caution with bosses and seniors. Avoid oversharing ambitions, reveal only essentials, and protect long-term goals from misuse or misunderstanding now. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Before embracing a new career direction, understand its demands fully. Delaying plans may benefit you, as upcoming shifts will reshape circumstances and influence opportunities more favorably later on. 

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Soon you may need to speak blunt truths to someone you love. Though painful now, honesty prevents greater harm later, while comforting lies could damage their future choices significantly. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Seek expert guidance before committing large sums of money. Persistent doubts signal intuition warning against a weak investment, so pause, reassess risks carefully, and avoid costly mistakes.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: A simple issue feels endlessly complicated, looping without resolution. Step back, gain perspective, and consider whether forward movement is necessary yet, or patience serves a higher purpose. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Forgiveness has limits, and tolerance should not invite harm. In the coming days, confront selfish behavior directly to protect your interests and prevent deeper problems from forming later. 

 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Recent generosity has drained your energy reserves. Prioritize rest and self-care this week, remembering you are not responsible for fixing everything or carrying everyone else’s burdens.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: The stars urge simplifying life across all areas. Begin by stopping unnecessary help for others, allowing friends and family to manage responsibilities they should reasonably handle themselves. 

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Someone declining your plans isn’t being difficult; they have priorities too. Respect their space now, remain flexible, and suggest collaboration later when timing aligns better for everyone.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Exercise caution with money matters now. Today heightens risk of misplaced trust, so avoid speculative investments and protect yourself from losses caused by optimism overriding judgment. 

 

