Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865837https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-2-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-aquarius-keep-your-intentions-private-and-make-strategic-moves-2865837
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Keep Your Intentions Private And Make Strategic Moves Horoscope Today, March 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Keep Your Intentions Private And Make Strategic Moves
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, March 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Keep Your Intentions Private And Make Strategic Moves

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

The connection you share with someone is undeniably strong, and you’ve known this for a while. It’s time to take the next step, Aries—allow yourself to fully explore this bond if it feels right. Remember, courage has always been your strength. However, today isn’t just about romance; your ambition is at an all-time high, making you a force to be reckoned with.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12

Transformation is a key theme for you right now. It’s a time for deep reflection and important decision-making. Trust your intuition as it will reveal hidden truths. Pay attention to your dreams—they hold valuable messages. If you feel drawn to studying Tarot, Numerology, Reiki, or astrology, seek guidance from a mentor who can help you advance on your path.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12

You are exactly where you need to be, as your higher self has chosen these experiences to help you grow. Trust the opportunities presenting themselves and have faith in your ability to overcome challenges. While things may not always go as planned, remember that obstacles shape resilience and humility. Surrender control and move forward with joy and confidence.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12

If your financial situation has been uncertain, know that prosperity is on the horizon. Take a moment to reflect on any limiting beliefs you may hold about money and shift your mindset to one of abundance. Trust that everything you need will come to you at the right time. Whether or not you believe in energy work, consider using pyrite as a tool for manifesting financial stability.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12

New beginnings are unfolding for you. Ask yourself: if success was guaranteed, where would you focus your time and energy? Align yourself with your true purpose and take bold steps you may have hesitated to take before. In matters of the heart, be optimistic yet cautious. Open yourself up to love and receive the joy it brings.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12

You may not immediately find solutions to lingering financial or personal challenges, and that’s okay. Accept the present moment as it is—this is where real transformation happens. In your relationships, approach situations with kindness and understanding. Everyone is fighting their own battles. By setting your ego aside, you will discover peaceful resolutions.

 

Follow Us

Libra

7/12

Everything is working in your favor, even if it doesn’t seem like it right now. View delays and difficulties as hidden lessons waiting to be revealed. If you're struggling to connect with your inner wisdom, take a break. Whether through meditation, deep breathing, or a walk in nature, give yourself the space to gain clarity.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12

You are moving from a period of turbulence to one of stability and renewal. Embrace this transition, whether it involves a change in location, mindset, or relationships. Though change can be difficult, it is necessary for growth. Release what no longer serves you and trust that you are supported through this journey.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12

The universe is not working against you—it’s preparing you for what’s ahead. Patience is your greatest asset right now. Shift your focus to gratitude by acknowledging all the ways in which life is supporting you. Keep track of your blessings, and you’ll realize you are protected and guided more than you know.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12

No matter how chaotic life gets, prioritize moments of solitude. Meditation and mindfulness will help you stay centered. On the love front, things are looking promising. Be your authentic self and embrace the love you deserve. You are worthy of someone who sees your magic and cherishes you for who you are.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12

It’s time to be mindful of who you trust and how much you share about your plans. Keep your intentions private and make strategic moves. If a relationship is causing distress, take a step back and observe the patterns. Could communication be the key to resolution? Rather than placing blame, express your needs openly and remember that vulnerability is a strength.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12

Sometimes, we only see what we want to see, missing the truth the universe is trying to show us. Be honest with yourself about any red flags you’ve been ignoring. This phase is about reclaiming your power—learning to set boundaries and voice your needs. You’re not trapped; you have the ability to choose differently and create a new path forward.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
8 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During India Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match
camera icon7
title
Nora Fatehi
7 Times Nora Fatehi Stunned With Her Glamorous Looks
camera icon8
title
haunted sites
Bhangarh To Ooty: THESE Are India's Most Haunted Paranormal Sites; A Popular Film Site On The List
camera icon7
title
Sikandar teaser
Sikandar Teaser: 5 Power-Packed Dialogues That Elevate Salman Khan’s Mass Appeal!
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For March 3- 9: Take A Vacation From Examining Love And Just Feel This Week, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK