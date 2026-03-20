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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 20, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, avoid direct confrontation and prevent unnecessary conflict
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Horoscope today, March 20, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, avoid direct confrontation and prevent unnecessary conflict

Horoscope Today, March 20, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Look ahead and prepare for something significant approaching. Details remain unclear now, but clarity builds daily. Stay alert, observant, and ready to act when opportunities sharpen into focus soon.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Reflecting on the past year reveals profound positive change. This realisation lifts your spirits and reinforces belief that even greater growth and improvement remain possible ahead for you.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Fresh ideas blend practicality with bold originality today. Some insights are exceptionally sharp, so protect them carefully and ensure you’re the one who gains from applying them wisely.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Work-related changes come into consideration now, possibly involving roles or environments. Avoid rushing adjustments; unexpected developments may emerge, so patience and flexibility will serve you better.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Limited funds won’t stop your dreams. Desire creates momentum, and opportunities to move forward will appear without financial cost. Stay hopeful, proactive, and committed to what truly matters.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Keep plans private today. If shared with the wrong person, obstacles may arise. Discretion protects progress, and mystery works in your favour while you quietly move forward. 

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Shared efforts require a sharper strategy now. Others may compete fiercely, so advocate for yourself, stay alert, and ensure joint arrangements benefit you as much as everyone involved. 

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Strong opinions may clash with opposing views. Rather than escalate tension, create distance briefly. Avoiding direct confrontation now preserves energy and prevents unnecessary conflict.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Aim high today and refuse to lower expectations. The more others warn against risk, the more determined and adventurous you become. Confidence fuels progress.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Conflicting opinions arise soon, but don’t take emotional reactions seriously. Maintain composure, stay amused, and refuse to be dragged into unnecessary drama.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Instinct pushes you to oppose directions given today. Be cautious; others may anticipate this reaction. Pause, think independently, and avoid falling into manipulation.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Financial matters occupy attention today. Planning for future income is wise, but balance ambition with time for loved ones. Fulfillment includes connection, not just material success.

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