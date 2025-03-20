Advertisement
Horoscope Today, March 20 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Brace Yourself For An Emotional Rollercoaster
Horoscope Today, March 20 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Brace Yourself For An Emotional Rollercoaster

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

 

Updated:Mar 20, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Aries Horoscope today

Aries Horoscope today

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your energy is contagious today, making it easy to breeze through tasks. With extra time on your hands, don’t just sit idle—reward yourself with a fun activity or a moment of pure relaxation.

Taurus Horoscope today

Taurus Horoscope today

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Today, you’re the boss—especially at home. Challenges may arise, but your ability to take charge will bring resolution. By evening, unwind with close friends—you’ve earned it!

Gemini Horoscope today

Gemini Horoscope today

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster. Unexpected events may throw you off, but don’t panic—it’s all temporary. The highlight? A heartfelt reunion with an old friend.

Cancer Horoscope today

Cancer Horoscope today

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Hit the pause button, Cancer. Today is all about self-care. Start with a little decluttering, then treat yourself to a peaceful afternoon doing something you truly enjoy.

 

Leo Horoscope today

Leo Horoscope today

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Forgiveness is your superpower today. Work might test your patience, and someone at home could push your buttons. Instead of holding grudges, choose grace—it’ll make you feel lighter.

Virgo Horoscope today

Virgo Horoscope today

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Someone’s actions may disappoint you, but don’t dwell on it. Life moves forward, and so should you. Meanwhile, your finances are looking solid—why not indulge in a little luxury?

 

Libra Horoscope today

Libra Horoscope today

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Nature is calling. A walk outside will refresh your mind and soul. Later, reach out to your parents—they’ll appreciate the time, and you’ll feel the warmth of their love.

Scorpio Horoscope today

Scorpio Horoscope today

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Expect the unexpected. Your day will be anything but routine. An impromptu work project or last-minute plans with friends could shake things up—in the best way possible.

Sagittarius Horoscope today

Sagittarius Horoscope today

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You’re magnetic today. At work, people will seek your wisdom, and in your personal life, your charm will be undeniable. Whether in love or leadership, your star is shining bright.

Capricorn Horoscope today

Capricorn Horoscope today

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Someone may try your patience today, but don’t let them win. Stay cool and composed. Later, love takes center stage—plan something sweet for your special someone.

 

Aquarius Horoscope today

Aquarius Horoscope today

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You may feel like keeping to yourself, but a little socializing will lift your spirits. Your finances are steady, so why not indulge in some much-needed relaxation? A power nap wouldn’t hurt either.

 

Pisces Horoscope today

Pisces Horoscope today

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You always put others first, but today is about you. Focus on your own tasks at work and set boundaries in your personal life. Cutting out toxic vibes will bring a sense of peace.

