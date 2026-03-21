Horoscope today, March 21, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, stay neutral at work but protect your interests first
Horoscope Today, March 21, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries
Something needs saying, even if words feel awkward. Speak up anyway, because silence implies acceptance. Others will assume you’re content unless you clearly express what’s actually bothering you.
Taurus
Despite appearing confident, you worry about keeping a recent promise. Even if failure is possible, effort matters. Try your best, because avoiding the attempt guarantees disappointment for everyone involved.
Gemini
Avoid publicly supporting a colleague today. Aligning with them could backfire when faults emerge. Stay neutral at work, protect your interests, and remember loyalty to yourself matters most right now.
Cancer
If someone blames you unfairly, defend yourself clearly. Accept responsibility only for misplaced trust, learn from it, and avoid relying on them again in similar situations.
Leo
A long-held belief faces challenge today. Evidence may be uncomfortable, but accepting it brings growth. Everyone misjudges sometimes, and acknowledging that doesn’t diminish your strength or confidence.
Virgo
Attention to detail serves you well today. Scrutinize agreements carefully, question inconsistencies, and walk away if explanations don’t satisfy. Walking away now prevents costly complications later.
Libra
You want to say something meaningful, but hesitation persists. Consider whether silence serves better. Not every thought requires expression, and restraint can sometimes protect harmony and peace.
Scorpio
Working with someone you dislike is manageable professionally. Complete the task efficiently, then create distance. Cooperation doesn’t require friendship, and separation afterward preserves your peace.
Sagittarius
Pushing past limits now risks lasting consequences. Pace yourself carefully and avoid commitments you can’t fully guarantee. Anything less than certainty creates problems you don’t need.
Capricorn
Your encouragement could lift someone’s spirits significantly. Offer kindness, reassurance, and perspective, reminding them optimism matters when facing difficulties and that resilience begins with attitude.
Aquarius
Brooding magnifies worries. Identify the issue clearly, then act decisively to fix it. You possess more influence and capability than you currently acknowledge.
Pisces
Financial situations appear stable, but assumptions are risky. Double-check details, avoid complacency, and don’t treat any opportunity as guaranteed until it proves itself over time.
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