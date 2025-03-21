Horoscope Today, March 21 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, You're Making Progress Toward Your Goals
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Tap into the power of your subconscious, Aries. Your thoughts shape your reality, so ask yourself — are you stuck in old patterns, or are you creating a new narrative? Let go of intrusive thoughts and stay focused. A little bit of delusional confidence can lead to major breakthroughs!
Taurus
You're making progress toward your goals, Taurus, but impatience might be working against you. Slow down and pay attention to what your subconscious is revealing in moments of quiet. Before moving forward, take time to align your intentions and clear any conflicting beliefs. Change begins with you!
Gemini
Eclipses bring unexpected shifts, and you’re right in the middle of one. Trust that the universe knows what’s best for you, even if things feel uncertain. Stay open to hidden truths being unveiled — they’ll help you steer your life in the right direction. Buckle up and enjoy the ride!
Cancer
The universe is aligning everything for you, Cancer, so why stress over the future? Don’t let doubt cloud your vision. Embrace the beauty in chaos, and take advantage of the creative energy surrounding you. If life were a blank canvas, what colours would you paint it with?
Leo
Holding onto rigid expectations can block the blessings meant for you, Leo. Practice non-attachment and observe life’s flow without resistance. Happiness comes from within, not external validation. In your relationships, let go of imposing expectations and accept people as they are.
Virgo
While most celebrate the new year in January, real transformation begins now with Aries season. You’re feeling a boost of confidence and drive — channel it into your goals. Health and wellness should also be a priority, so commit to your routines and trust that consistency will bring renewed vitality.
Libra
The idea that the universe selectively grants wishes is an illusion. Your reality is shaped by your thoughts. Instead of blaming external circumstances, turn inward and examine the beliefs holding you back. No need to force change — just observe, accept, and allow transformation to unfold naturally.
Scorpio
Nostalgia is calling, urging you to reconnect with the past — whether through old friends, cherished memories, or places that hold significance. This isn’t about dwelling in what was but recognizing your growth. Your inner child is proud of how far you’ve come — embrace the person you are today.
Sagittarius
Your to-do list might feel overwhelming, but let’s be honest — who created this chaos? It’s time to simplify and accept that you can’t do it all. Prioritizing yourself may disappoint a few people, but setting boundaries will ultimately bring you the freedom you crave.
Capricorn
The storm has passed, Capricorn, making space for clarity and peace. Now is the perfect time to focus on self-healing, transformation, and refining your vision. Engage in practices that nourish your soul — whether it’s meditation, movement, or creative expression. Your spiritual path is yours to shape.
Aquarius
This is a season of deep self-discovery, Aquarius. Tune into your intuition through mindfulness and meditation. You might feel drawn to spiritual studies or holistic healing — if so, seek wisdom from a trusted mentor. Pay attention to what the universe is revealing about both yourself and the world around you.
Pisces
An exciting chapter is unfolding, Pisces! There’s no time to sit still — follow your curiosity, shake up your routine, and infuse joy into your everyday life. Surround yourself with people who inspire and uplift you. The boundaries of your world are as flexible as your imagination — dream big!
