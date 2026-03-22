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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 22, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, trust your instincts even without explanations
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Horoscope today, March 22, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, trust your instincts even without explanations

Horoscope Today, March 22, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Mar 22, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Social plans flourish this weekend, but don’t neglect home duties. Plan, balance fun with responsibility, and manage time wisely so enjoyment doesn’t create unnecessary stress later.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Heightened sensitivity may make you overly cautious this weekend. Balance courage with restraint, advancing when chances favor you and pausing when circumstances suggest patience instead.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Avoid provoking powerful people unnecessarily, yet don’t stay silent when witnessing injustice. Choose your moment carefully, then speak boldly and without fear when conscience demands action.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Make an effort to impress senior figures over the next two days. Increased confidence and visibility could open doors to career advancement and elevate your professional standing significantly.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

You trust your instincts even without explanations. Others may doubt your reasoning, but confidence matters more. You’ve never required approval to follow what feels unquestionably right.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Help arrives at the last possible moment this weekend. Accept assistance without pride, knowing support can pull you out of difficulties and restore balance when you need it most.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Risk your reputation if advancement is possible. Even if results disappoint, courage earns experience and future chances, strengthening your position for better opportunities ahead.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Outdated habits no longer serve you. Identify ineffective routines, discard them decisively, and commit to better methods. Be ruthless in self-evaluation to create lasting improvement.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Don’t argue with someone unwilling to understand you. Accept differences, disengage peacefully, and move on. Agreement isn’t always possible, and that’s perfectly okay.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Emotional issues at home become easier to address, though loved ones may still act irrationally. Stay patient, grounded, and prepared to respond calmly rather than react.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Your expressions communicate everything this weekend. Those attuned to you understand instantly; others must learn quickly. Either way, your nonverbal signals speak louder than words.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Choose joy this weekend despite negativity around you. Enjoyment isn’t irresponsible; it’s contagious. By embracing fun, you inspire others to rediscover lightness too.

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