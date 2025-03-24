Horoscope Today, March 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Universe Is Guiding You Toward Miracles
Aries
Find solace in stillness, free spirit. Rise above fleeting emotions and seek clarity beyond the clouds. This is your reminder to transcend the ego and embrace the boundless love within your heart. Understand that everyone acted in the way they believed was right at the time, including you. Let go of guilt, anger, and regret— release the weight that has been holding you back. If you're working through a conflict, remember that peace is always the better path.
Taurus
You're entering a phase of transformation, Taurus. It's time to shed old layers and welcome the limitless potential of who you can become. Rather than fearing the unknown, embrace it as an opportunity to grow and thrive. Professionally, your hard work is paying off, and you'll see the rewards of your dedication. A reminder from the universe: ambition is not something to shy away from — it’s a force to be harnessed.
Gemini
Eclipses are cosmic wild cards, bringing unexpected endings, fresh starts, and powerful insights. They accelerate change and redirect our course in ways we may not anticipate. Gemini, be open to the shifts unfolding in your life. If an opportunity appears different from what you envisioned, trust that it's leading you exactly where you need to be. Don't hesitate when the moment calls for action. If you've been contemplating a journey — whether spiritual, healing, or transformative — this is a wonderful time to embark on it.
Cancer
Wake up to the truth, Cancer: the universe always has your best interests at heart. Every experience is designed to support your growth and evolution. Trust where life is leading you. Walking away from toxic situations or letting go of what no longer serves you will create space for something far greater. The best is yet to come.
Leo
It’s easy to place blame and see yourself as a victim, but remember, everything is happening for you, not to you. Your higher self has orchestrated events to awaken you to your true power. Shift your perspective, Leo— step into your role as the creator of your reality. Your conscious mind serves as the gatekeeper to your subconscious, so be mindful of the stories you tell yourself.
Virgo
You are the bridge between the divine and the material, Virgo — the visionary of your own life. This is your moment to shed illusions and step fully into your power. The revelations brought by this eclipse season will be life-altering. Some endings may feel bittersweet but trust that they are clearing the way for new beginnings. Observe, allow, and embrace the transformation.
Libra
The exhaustion is real, Libra, and your body is asking for rest. Prioritise self-care — soak in a bubble bath, pamper yourself with a facial, or indulge in soothing music. If you’re in the mood to connect, explore a sound bath, chakra healing, or an ecstatic dance session — anything that helps you realign with joy. Most importantly, know that you are exactly where you need to be. The storm has passed.
Scorpio
You understand that success doesn’t happen overnight, Scorpio. You're focused on your long-term goals, moving with determination toward your dreams. The universe reminds you that you are here to thrive, to step into your full potential. Growth may also extend to your professional team — if you’re hiring, trust both logic and intuition in your decisions.
Sagittarius
It’s time to stop pointing fingers, Sagittarius. Instead of feeling like a bystander in your own life, recognise that every event is shaping you for the better. You are not just witnessing your journey — you are actively creating it. Shift your mindset, own your role as the architect of your reality, and be mindful of the narratives you choose to believe. You hold the power.
Capricorn
Relax, Capricorn. What is meant for you will always find its way to you — there's no need to force or worry. Take a deep breath and trust the flow. The universe is guiding you toward miracles, aligning everything in your favour. If certain plans or desires aren’t coming to fruition, know that it's divine protection steering you toward something even better.
Aquarius
Everything you seek will arrive precisely when it's meant to — not a moment sooner, not a moment later. Trust in the divine timing of your life, Aquarius. Believe in your ability to attract abundance, success, and fulfilment. The universe is rooting for you! As eclipse season unfolds, watch for exciting new opportunities that feel as if they were chosen specifically for you. And remember — your soul's inner wisdom will never lead you astray.
Pisces
Spring is ushering in romance, Pisces! Get ready to open your heart and embrace the love flowing your way. Say yes to joy, knowing you are worthy of every blessing. Avoid falling into past patterns of fear and rejection — those experiences shaped you but did not define you. Now, you have the power to rewrite your story in a way that aligns with growth and happiness.
