Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2875176https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-24-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-capricorn-universe-is-guiding-you-toward-miracles-2875176
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Universe Is Guiding You Toward Miracles Horoscope Today, March 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Universe Is Guiding You Toward Miracles
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, March 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Universe Is Guiding You Toward Miracles

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Find solace in stillness, free spirit. Rise above fleeting emotions and seek clarity beyond the clouds. This is your reminder to transcend the ego and embrace the boundless love within your heart. Understand that everyone acted in the way they believed was right at the time, including you. Let go of guilt, anger, and regret— release the weight that has been holding you back. If you're working through a conflict, remember that peace is always the better path.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You're entering a phase of transformation, Taurus. It's time to shed old layers and welcome the limitless potential of who you can become. Rather than fearing the unknown, embrace it as an opportunity to grow and thrive. Professionally, your hard work is paying off, and you'll see the rewards of your dedication. A reminder from the universe: ambition is not something to shy away from — it’s a force to be harnessed.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Eclipses are cosmic wild cards, bringing unexpected endings, fresh starts, and powerful insights. They accelerate change and redirect our course in ways we may not anticipate. Gemini, be open to the shifts unfolding in your life. If an opportunity appears different from what you envisioned, trust that it's leading you exactly where you need to be. Don't hesitate when the moment calls for action. If you've been contemplating a journey — whether spiritual, healing, or transformative — this is a wonderful time to embark on it.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Wake up to the truth, Cancer: the universe always has your best interests at heart. Every experience is designed to support your growth and evolution. Trust where life is leading you. Walking away from toxic situations or letting go of what no longer serves you will create space for something far greater. The best is yet to come.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

It’s easy to place blame and see yourself as a victim, but remember, everything is happening for you, not to you. Your higher self has orchestrated events to awaken you to your true power. Shift your perspective, Leo— step into your role as the creator of your reality. Your conscious mind serves as the gatekeeper to your subconscious, so be mindful of the stories you tell yourself.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You are the bridge between the divine and the material, Virgo — the visionary of your own life. This is your moment to shed illusions and step fully into your power. The revelations brought by this eclipse season will be life-altering. Some endings may feel bittersweet but trust that they are clearing the way for new beginnings. Observe, allow, and embrace the transformation.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

The exhaustion is real, Libra, and your body is asking for rest. Prioritise self-care — soak in a bubble bath, pamper yourself with a facial, or indulge in soothing music. If you’re in the mood to connect, explore a sound bath, chakra healing, or an ecstatic dance session — anything that helps you realign with joy. Most importantly, know that you are exactly where you need to be. The storm has passed.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You understand that success doesn’t happen overnight, Scorpio. You're focused on your long-term goals, moving with determination toward your dreams. The universe reminds you that you are here to thrive, to step into your full potential. Growth may also extend to your professional team — if you’re hiring, trust both logic and intuition in your decisions.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

It’s time to stop pointing fingers, Sagittarius. Instead of feeling like a bystander in your own life, recognise that every event is shaping you for the better. You are not just witnessing your journey — you are actively creating it. Shift your mindset, own your role as the architect of your reality, and be mindful of the narratives you choose to believe. You hold the power.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Relax, Capricorn. What is meant for you will always find its way to you — there's no need to force or worry. Take a deep breath and trust the flow. The universe is guiding you toward miracles, aligning everything in your favour. If certain plans or desires aren’t coming to fruition, know that it's divine protection steering you toward something even better.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Everything you seek will arrive precisely when it's meant to — not a moment sooner, not a moment later. Trust in the divine timing of your life, Aquarius. Believe in your ability to attract abundance, success, and fulfilment. The universe is rooting for you! As eclipse season unfolds, watch for exciting new opportunities that feel as if they were chosen specifically for you. And remember — your soul's inner wisdom will never lead you astray.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Spring is ushering in romance, Pisces! Get ready to open your heart and embrace the love flowing your way. Say yes to joy, knowing you are worthy of every blessing. Avoid falling into past patterns of fear and rejection — those experiences shaped you but did not define you. Now, you have the power to rewrite your story in a way that aligns with growth and happiness.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
SRH vs RR
Ishan Kishan To Sanju Samson: Players To Hit First Century In Last 7 Seasons Of IPL
camera icon7
title
Viral Kohli IPL Salary
Do You Know Virat Kohli Pays Crores In Taxes? Star Batter To Pay Rs ...... Cr Income Tax From IPL Earning
camera icon6
title
US Visa
Trump Deals Fresh Blow To Pakistan; To Ban Citizens Of 11 Countries From Entering US
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance For Free; Rs 50,000 Payout In THIS Scenario; Check Interest Rate On EPF Savings
camera icon7
title
Kangana Ranaut Best Saree Looks
7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks
NEWS ON ONE CLICK