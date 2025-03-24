Horoscope Today, March 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Universe Is Guiding You Toward Miracles

3 / 12

Eclipses are cosmic wild cards, bringing unexpected endings, fresh starts, and powerful insights. They accelerate change and redirect our course in ways we may not anticipate. Gemini, be open to the shifts unfolding in your life. If an opportunity appears different from what you envisioned, trust that it's leading you exactly where you need to be. Don't hesitate when the moment calls for action. If you've been contemplating a journey — whether spiritual, healing, or transformative — this is a wonderful time to embark on it.