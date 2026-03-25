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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 25, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, watch your words carefully
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Horoscope Today, March 25, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, watch your words carefully

Horoscope Today, March 24, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by  Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 25, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Challenges today test the idea that hardship builds strength. The bigger the obstacle, the higher you must rise. Push harder, sharpen skills, and commit fully, because quitting isn’t an option.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You may wish you were elsewhere today, but you’re exactly where you need to be. Stop daydreaming, act decisively, and learn the lessons this moment demands from you right now.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

If your inner voice urges caution today, listen carefully. Ignoring instincts and taking unnecessary risks could invite serious consequences from people who hold authority over you at work or life.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You sense shifting currents well, so if trouble approaches, sidestep it. Avoid being dragged into pointless conflicts that waste energy and distract you from priorities, goals, focus, peace, progress, growth.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Watch your words carefully today. Even jokes may be misunderstood, attracting attention you don’t want. Choose silence or restraint over clever remarks that could backfire badly for you, socially, publicly.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Pretending challenges don’t bother you only delays solutions. Face issues honestly, express feelings openly, and find creative ways to address problems before they grow heavier emotionally, mentally, practically, responsibly, now.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

If someone tries limiting what you say or do, respond firmly. Defend your freedom clearly, confidently, and without apology, making it obvious you will not be restrained by anyone, ever.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

The more vividly you imagine your future, the closer it comes. Focused thoughts carry power now, turning intentions into reality when belief, clarity, and concentration align with discipline, patience, persistence.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

You might feel untouchable today, but bending rules invites trouble. Follow procedures carefully, avoid shortcuts, and protect yourself by doing everything properly this time with integrity, accountability, awareness, discipline, responsibility.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Mastering emotions increases your chances of success. While others complain, you stay composed, practical, and focused, knowing steady control and skill create lasting achievement through experience, patience, effort, strategy, consistency.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

A hopeful mindset matters now. When things falter, trust events fit a larger pattern, and clarity will arrive soon, making current confusion understandable later, in hindsight, with perspective, wisdom, acceptance.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Accept that change is constant and meaningful. Quiet your mind, ignore outside noise, and insight will surface, revealing why shifts are happening now for growth, learning, healing, clarity, balance, purpose.

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