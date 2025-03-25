Advertisement
Horoscope Today, March 25 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Release What No Longer Serves You

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Mar 25, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Get ready for a day filled with excitement, Aries! The universe is rolling out the red carpet for joy, laughter, and spontaneous adventures. Whether it's indulging in a sweet treat or diving into an unexpected plan, say yes to the fun. Love is also on the horizon, bringing delightful surprises your way—just be open to receiving them!

 

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Embrace life’s pleasures, Taurus! Today calls for stepping out of your comfort zone and saying “yes” to new experiences. But amidst the joy, emotions may bubble up, urging you to heal past wounds. Acknowledge them, but don’t let them steal your sparkle—your light is meant to shine.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your emotions are your superpower, Gemini. This is a time for deep reflection, healing, and transformation. Be mindful of overanalyzing situations—there’s a fine line between intuition and overthinking. When doubt creeps in, ground yourself in the present and trust your inner wisdom.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

Creativity is flowing effortlessly for you, Cancer! Whether it’s a new project, a hobby, or a romantic connection, let curiosity guide you. If you’re opening your heart to love, ditch the expectations and let things unfold naturally—you might just be in for a beautiful surprise!

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

The universe is shaking things up, Leo, but don’t fear the change—it’s making space for something better. While the energy may feel overwhelming, trust that transformation is happening for your highest good. Let go of what no longer serves you and embrace the growth ahead.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Success is knocking at your door, Virgo! Your hard work is paying off, and others are taking notice. Keep moving forward with confidence, but also allow yourself to connect emotionally with those around you. Love and support are closer than you think—you just have to let them in.

Libra

Libra

Your intuition is in overdrive, Libra! Signs, synchronicities, and gut feelings are all guiding you in the right direction. If anxious thoughts creep in, take a deep breath and return to the present moment. Trust that the universe has your back, and everything is unfolding as it should.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Honesty is key today, Scorpio. If something feels off, don’t brush it aside—seek the truth. You may feel the urge to retreat and recharge, and that’s completely okay. Surround yourself with people who bring you peace and allow yourself the space to process your emotions.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Are you resisting change, Sagittarius? You often crave adventure, yet sometimes hesitate when the unknown arrives. Trust that the universe is pushing you toward something better. Release what no longer serves you, and step boldly into the new chapter awaiting you.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Protect your peace, Capricorn. Today is about focusing on what truly brings you joy while setting firm boundaries. You don’t have to carry the weight of everyone else’s problems—support those you love, but don’t let their chaos disrupt your balance. Your energy is precious, so use it wisely.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Big shifts are happening, Aquarius, and you’re being called to close old chapters. Whether it’s a relationship, mindset, or situation, it’s time to move forward with gratitude. Letting go isn’t always easy, but trust that you’re making room for something even greater.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

You’ve earned this moment, Pisces—celebrate your wins! Whether it’s a small victory or a major milestone, take a step back and appreciate how far you’ve come. If travel or adventure is calling you, trust your instincts and go for it. The universe is guiding you toward exciting new experiences.

 

