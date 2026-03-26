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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 26, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, delay long-term financial decisions briefly
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Horoscope Today, March 26, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, delay long-term financial decisions briefly

Horoscope Today 26 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces — know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Mar 26, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Opportunities arise soon to stand out, but choose targets carefully. Attractive offers aren’t always right. Discernment now ensures efforts align with your true priorities and long-term satisfaction.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Life follows natural rhythms you cannot override. Accept your path, cooperate with circumstances, and stop resisting change. Progress flows more easily when you trust direction instead of fighting it.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Life feels lighter because you’re less attached to outcomes. Living in the present doesn’t cancel ambition; it simply frees you from pressure while success unfolds organically.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Advancement opportunities appear shortly, but patience matters. Don’t accept the first proposal. Better offers follow, and waiting ensures you choose growth that truly elevates your position.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Expand perspective and train your mind toward optimism. Meaning exists in every experience. Repeating this truth reshapes outlook, helping positivity replace doubt through belief and consistent practice.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Emotions intensify today, so filter speech carefully. Even deserved mockery invites conflict. Restraint preserves peace and prevents unnecessary feuds that drain energy and distract from priorities.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

New attractions may spark quickly but fade just as fast. Stay emotionally grounded and avoid deep attachment too soon, remembering not every connection is meant to last.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Practical focus strengthens now. Handle details efficiently and support foundations behind bigger goals. Avoid chasing others’ unrealistic visions and concentrate on tasks that actually deliver results.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Creative momentum surges, yet personal relationships still need care. Balance inspiration with presence, giving friends and family attention they deserve without losing yourself in ambition.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Domestic harmony improves through understanding. Stop forcing loved ones into your preferences and respect differences. Compassion and flexibility ease tension far more effectively than control.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Life accelerates rapidly, bringing excitement and momentum. Amid busy work schedules, protect time for friendships; shared joy amplifies success and keeps experiences meaningful.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Delay long-term financial decisions briefly. Clarity improves with time, revealing which efforts truly balance enjoyment and reward. Patience now prevents misaligned commitments later.

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