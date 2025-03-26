Horoscope Today, March 26 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, If Something Isn’t Working, Don’t Force It
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
The universe has your back, Aries! Trust the golden opportunities coming your way and believe in your ability to create meaningful change. You have the wisdom, resources, and support to make things happen. If you’re feeling drawn to learning something new or sharpening your skills, now is the perfect time to dive in!
Taurus
As one door closes, another opens, Taurus. What feels like a loss is clearing space for fresh opportunities and abundance. Trust the process of release and renewal. Now is not the time to hold back creatively — embrace limitless possibilities and co-create with the universe. Remember, the only boundaries that exist are the ones you set for yourself.
Gemini
No more just dreaming and planning, Gemini — it’s time to take action! Move forward with passion and ensure every decision aligns with your long-term vision. Also, set firm boundaries; not everyone will understand or support your journey, and that’s okay. Stay true to yourself and trust in your path.
Cancer
Get ready for an exciting ride, Cancer! Stagnant projects are gaining momentum, and life is steering you in a bold new direction. Wishes are coming true, and the best part? You’re celebrating these milestones with the people who matter most. Enjoy the journey and embrace the magic unfolding around you!
Leo
Prepare for a wave of nostalgia, Leo! This chapter invites you to reconnect with old friends, cherished memories, and even your inner child. Your magnetism is stronger than ever, turning every encounter into a heartwarming experience. Embrace the joy, spread your positive energy, and let the good times roll!
Virgo
You’re in a period of transition, Virgo — embrace the shifts with grace. Reflect on where you’ve been to gain clarity on where you’re going. This is a time for healing, learning, and flowing with life’s natural rhythms. Every step forward brings you closer to the reality you’ve been manifesting.
Libra
Stop overanalysing, Libra! Worrying about “how” and “why” only slows you down. Trust that you’re exactly where you need to be, and what you seek is also seeking you. Reprogram your thoughts, release limiting beliefs, and remember: the universe is working in your favour to create a five-star experience on this journey called life.
Scorpio
Your charm, wit, and magnetism are at an all-time high, Scorpio — use them to your advantage! However, resist the urge to juggle too many things at once. The eclipse season is asking you to refine your focus and clarify your mission. Channel your energy into what truly aligns with your bigger vision.
Sagittarius
You may not see the destination yet but trust the journey, Sagittarius. This is a time for deep inner work, self-reflection, and transformation. When challenges arise, remember that your ancestors and spirit guides are right beside you, offering their unwavering support as you evolve.
Capricorn
Your influence is powerful right now, Capricorn! Use your natural leadership skills to inspire and guide others. Networking opportunities are also on the horizon — be ready to connect with key industry players. The months ahead promise big achievements, so step forward with confidence!
Aquarius
If something isn’t working, don’t force it, Aquarius. Take a step back and reflect on where resistance is coming from. The universe is encouraging you to release what no longer aligns with your growth. Financial matters may resurface — are outdated beliefs holding you back? Ask yourself the tough questions and embrace a mindset of abundance.
Pisces
Your intuition is sharper than ever, Pisces — pay attention to the divine guidance coming your way. Recurring signs and synchronicities are not coincidences! Mercury retrograde may also bring familiar faces back into your life. Nurture these connections in your special way, and if you have feelings for someone, now is the time to express them.
