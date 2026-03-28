Horoscope Today, March 28, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Ignore critics and proceed confidently
Horoscope Today 28 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
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Aries
The coming days strongly favour new beginnings. Whatever you start now carries powerful momentum. Dream boldly, act confidently, and trust that even ambitious goals can succeed beyond expectations.
Taurus
If an opportunity arises to help someone today, take it. Kindness matters. Supporting others not only feels right, it also brings lasting rewards and goodwill back into your own life.
Gemini
Ignore critics today and proceed confidently. Risks you take now are manageable, and challenging tasks will feel easier than expected. Trust your judgment and move forward without second-guessing yourself.
Cancer
If you feel underappreciated professionally, speak up now. Make it clear you expect recognition for quality work and won’t continue giving your best without proper acknowledgment or respect.
Leo
Following your instincts today leads toward enjoyment and success. Trust inner guidance completely, knowing your choices align with adventure, confidence, satisfaction, momentum, growth, optimism, enthusiasm, joy, progress, purpose, fulfillment.
Virgo
You’ve been giving too much lately. Reduce generosity with money and time, set boundaries, and stop overextending yourself. Support others reasonably without paying every cost personally anymore.
Libra
Before rushing to help someone, confirm they truly need assistance and actually want it. Caring is admirable, but sometimes stepping back is more helpful than intervening unnecessarily.
Scorpio
Your determination is intense today, making resistance unlikely. Others sense your firmness and avoid confrontation. When focused like this, you don’t compromise easily, and people know it.
Sagittarius
The next few days highlight creativity and romance. Blending passion with artistic expression brings joy, inspiration, and memorable experiences. Aim high, pursue what excites you, and enjoy fully.
Capricorn
This is an ideal time to heal family tensions. Release past grievances, address issues calmly, and move forward constructively. Resolution is possible now, regardless of previous misunderstandings or emotional distance.
Aquarius
You’ll express yourself clearly today, but choose words that uplift others. Positive communication strengthens connections, and helping people feel valued will leave you feeling deeply satisfied too.
Pisces
If considering a financial risk, proceed thoughtfully. Pay attention to instincts, evaluate potential downsides carefully, and avoid rushing blindly. Informed choices now protect long-term stability and confidence.
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