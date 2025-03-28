Advertisement
Horoscope Today, March 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Recognise That World Doesn't Revolve Around You
Horoscope Today, March 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Recognise That World Doesn’t Revolve Around You

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Mar 28, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Are you pushing yourself too hard? The truth is, you’re not! Success requires effort, and you can’t expect to achieve your goals without putting in the work. Everyone has to go the extra mile to get ahead, and today is your day to do just that.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You may find yourself intrigued by new and exciting experiences today, but you’ll soon realise that your comfort zone is where you feel happiest. There’s no need to force yourself into unfamiliar situations just for the sake of adventure. If sticking to what you know brings you joy, embrace it!

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

It’s time to shift your perspective and recognise that the world doesn’t revolve around you. There are people who genuinely need you, and yet, they continuously show up for you. Take a step back, focus less on yourself, and be there for those who rely on you.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Be cautious — someone you’re working with may not have your best interests at heart. They could be trying to take control and push you out of the picture. The best way to counter this is to stand your ground and show them that you’re aware of what’s happening. Assert yourself and don’t let them take advantage of you.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Why question your abilities when you’re just as capable as everyone else? It’s time to believe in yourself. If you don’t trust your own skills, how can you expect others to? You are your biggest supporter, so have confidence in yourself and your talents.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Setting clear priorities is essential today. If you feel overwhelmed by all you need to do, take a moment to list out your tasks in order of importance. Without a structured plan, you may find yourself struggling to stay on track and losing valuable time.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Today, you’ll find yourself in the role of mediator between two people seeking your advice. Your challenge is to remain neutral and fair. Listen to both sides before making any judgments, and aim to resolve the situation without adding to the existing complications.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

It’s the perfect day to be social! Consider hosting a small gathering or spending time with friends. Being glued to your screen all day won’t do you any good — networking and engaging with others will provide the break you need.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

You’ll encounter people with opinions different from yours, but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong. Instead of dismissing their viewpoints, take the time to listen and understand. Respecting differing perspectives will help strengthen your relationships.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Your role today is to motivate a friend who needs a little push. They may be struggling to get through the day, and your encouragement can make all the difference. Be supportive, but keep it lighthearted — gentle motivation will be more effective than pressure.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

You’re known for your great sense of humor and ability to entertain, but today calls for a more serious side. A friend may turn to you for support, and they need you to truly listen. Put the jokes aside for now — your genuine attention will mean the world to them.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Stand firm in your beliefs today. If you’re confident in your decisions, don’t let others sway you. You’re not here to be a people-pleaser — express your thoughts openly and trust in yourself, rather than worrying about what others might think.

EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
