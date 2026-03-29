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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 29, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, step away from routine this weekend
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Horoscope Today, March 29, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, step away from routine this weekend

Horoscope Today 29 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Mar 29, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Avoid excess this weekend. Extreme behaviour attracts unwanted scrutiny from people hoping you fail. You may shrug now, but consequences later will matter, so pace yourself carefully.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

If an unpleasant issue needs addressing, handle it now. Ignoring reality won’t work. Face matters directly while you have momentum and clarity to resolve them properly.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Watch your words this weekend. Not everyone welcomes blunt opinions. If you make bold claims, ensure you can support them with solid facts and undeniable evidence.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You may want to stay unnoticed, but circumstances won’t allow it. Many eyes are on you, expecting strong performance, so rise to the occasion confidently.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Just because you can speak freely doesn’t mean you should. Hold back unnecessary comments this weekend; upsetting others gains nothing and only creates avoidable tension.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Focusing solely on personal matters could blind you to major external developments. Stay alert, observe broadly, and be ready to act when beneficial changes appear.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

You’ll meet someone useful this weekend, even if they seem mismatched initially. Overlook minor flaws; cooperation could benefit you personally or professionally.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Delaying an unpleasant task only increases resistance. Start now, push through discomfort, and finish it promptly. Momentum builds once you begin.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Ease doesn’t mean rest. Double efforts now. Every sacrifice strengthens results later, and sustained commitment brings rewards far greater than what you invest.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

If tension lingers at home, address it together. Honest conversation, understanding, and forgiveness reveal issues aren’t as serious as assumed.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Step away from routine this weekend and engage with the wider world. If something feels wrong, take initiative and contribute toward meaningful improvement.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Starting something new now carries strong momentum. Creative ventures flourish especially well and may generate satisfying success, recognition, and financial reward.

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