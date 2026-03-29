Horoscope Today, March 29, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, step away from routine this weekend
Horoscope Today 29 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
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Aries
Avoid excess this weekend. Extreme behaviour attracts unwanted scrutiny from people hoping you fail. You may shrug now, but consequences later will matter, so pace yourself carefully.
Taurus
If an unpleasant issue needs addressing, handle it now. Ignoring reality won’t work. Face matters directly while you have momentum and clarity to resolve them properly.
Gemini
Watch your words this weekend. Not everyone welcomes blunt opinions. If you make bold claims, ensure you can support them with solid facts and undeniable evidence.
Cancer
You may want to stay unnoticed, but circumstances won’t allow it. Many eyes are on you, expecting strong performance, so rise to the occasion confidently.
Leo
Just because you can speak freely doesn’t mean you should. Hold back unnecessary comments this weekend; upsetting others gains nothing and only creates avoidable tension.
Virgo
Focusing solely on personal matters could blind you to major external developments. Stay alert, observe broadly, and be ready to act when beneficial changes appear.
Libra
You’ll meet someone useful this weekend, even if they seem mismatched initially. Overlook minor flaws; cooperation could benefit you personally or professionally.
Scorpio
Delaying an unpleasant task only increases resistance. Start now, push through discomfort, and finish it promptly. Momentum builds once you begin.
Sagittarius
Ease doesn’t mean rest. Double efforts now. Every sacrifice strengthens results later, and sustained commitment brings rewards far greater than what you invest.
Capricorn
If tension lingers at home, address it together. Honest conversation, understanding, and forgiveness reveal issues aren’t as serious as assumed.
Aquarius
Step away from routine this weekend and engage with the wider world. If something feels wrong, take initiative and contribute toward meaningful improvement.
Pisces
Starting something new now carries strong momentum. Creative ventures flourish especially well and may generate satisfying success, recognition, and financial reward.
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