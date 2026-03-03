Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3022590https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-3-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-scorpio-focus-fully-on-your-own-path-3022590
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 3, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, focus fully on your own path
photoDetails

Horoscope today, March 3, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, focus fully on your own path

Horoscope Today, March 3, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 03, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Excitement over a new idea could push you to rush and blunder. Slow down today, plan carefully, and ensure you see two or three steps ahead before acting decisively now.

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Someone jealous of your popularity may set a trap today. Stay alert, avoid risky moves, and remember you have nothing to prove to anyone, including yourself at all ever today. 

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: If a partner implies you are slacking, they want a reaction. Don’t overcompensate; trust your progress, stay steady, and keep following the successful path you’re already on with confidence intact. 

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Something you’ve nurtured for ages improves today. Focus on the bigger picture, persist calmly, and you’ll reach your goal before week’s end, with rewards assured by the universe itself soon.

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Ignore claims you lack discipline. Move at your own pace, follow what feels right, and remember life isn’t a race demanding constant leadership every minute of every single day here.

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Stand up for yourself today or no one will. Challenge false claims immediately, state the truth clearly, and defend your reputation with confidence during the next twenty four hours firmly.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Remember words can wound as well as heal. Push too hard today and you may bruise egos, empowering rivals to damage your reputation through gossip, manipulation, and strategic misrepresentation later.

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Someone expected to align with you chooses differently today. Accept it, stay detached, and focus fully on your own path forward without questioning motives, outcomes, or their personal reasons now.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Remain calm and go with the flow. Refusing to panic lets chaos pass you by, while optimism shields you from relentless negativity surrounding daily events, opinions, noise, and confusion everywhere. 

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: If you convincingly dramatize your current work as vital, others may believe it. Play the role well enough and even you’ll be persuaded, earning admiration, momentum, confidence, applause, and success.

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Don’t stress if authority figures seem unsupportive now. Their indifference reveals your overreliance and motivates stronger independence and self-trust, prompting you to act decisively and build resilience alone starting now.

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Planetary movement won’t erase logic. Stay sensible, avoid reckless spending, and ensure you know how money will be replaced before committing funds impulsively without secure future plans ahead. 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopehoroscopehoroscope for today
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Technology
World's Fastest Mobile Internet in 2026: Top 10 countries and speeds That will shock you; US, Iran, Israel, Russia, China and India miss list
camera icon5
title
Auto news
How to protect your car paint from Holi colours: Easy tips EXPLAINED
camera icon8
title
Technology
Holi 2026: 8 Viral AI prompts using Google Gemini to create colourful festival photos for Instagram and WhatsApp
camera icon8
title
Auto news
I spent a day with 2026 Tata Punch facelift - Check the top 6 pros and 2 cons
camera icon6
title
Income Tax 2026
India's biggest tax overhaul since 1961: What happens to your salary, HRA, and Form 16 after April 1