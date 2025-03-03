Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865892https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-3-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-libra-you-might-receive-some-unexpected-feelings-from-someone-2865892
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, You Might Receive Some Unexpected Feelings From Someone Horoscope Today, March 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, You Might Receive Some Unexpected Feelings From Someone
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, March 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, You Might Receive Some Unexpected Feelings From Someone

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Sparks fly today! Whether single or committed, expect passionate moments with loved ones. Singles will find themselves being attracted to someone new, perhaps it’s a good time to find ‘the one’ and start settling down. Married couples will find themselves making time for each other despite busy schedules.

 

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12

Love takes a cozy turn. A heartfelt conversation deepens your connection. Someone close to you will be able to express themselves thoroughly today. If you’ve been having second thoughts about a certain relationship, you will find clarity in that through communication.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12

Flirtatious energy surrounds you. Embrace it but don’t lead anyone on! Especially singles, who are looking to find someone to settle down with. It’s good to explore your options and figure out what you really want. However, make sure you’re not giving anyone the wrong hopes.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12

Emotional clarity helps you express your feelings honestly. If you’ve been suppressing your feelings about something, not only in the romantic world, you will gain some clarity today to understand what you’re actually feeling. The best thing to do is to communicate and get rid of any doubts you might have in your mind.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12

Romance feels grand today. Expect admiration from an unexpected source. Sometimes we might find love where it’s least expected. Married couples and those in relationships will also find themselves exploring new activities, likes, dislikes, and emotions with their partners - which will help strengthen relationships overall.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12

A practical gesture of love speaks louder than words. If you’ve been wanting to show someone you love them, then as the word says, ‘show’ them. Whether it’s with flowers, or a dinner, or buying them something they like - they need to know that you still have feelings for them and that you’re secure.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12

A surprising confession shakes things up—stay open-minded. You might receive some unexpected feelings from someone. Now singles, especially those looking to settle down, it’s good to keep an open mind and weigh your options. This could be the love of your life.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12

Intense chemistry brews with someone for singles. You will find yourself attracted to a new person today, and this could be a good thing. Perhaps you’ve finally decided what you want in life. Couples should take this as a sign to do something adventurous together.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12

Go with the flow today Sagittarius. Not everything has to be taken seriously. Sometimes, you just want to skip the love part, and enjoy your time with friends and family, and today is the perfect time to do that.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12

Stability in love gives you comfort; appreciate the small moments. It’s important to consider everything that’s happening around you, especially those that love you. Make sure you take some time out and share your love, but also don’t forget to spend some time realising how loved you are.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12

Unusual romantic encounters make for a thrilling day. This could be a fun activity that your partner could take you to do, or just a date night that you weren’t expecting. Either way, it’s going to be a good day for you.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12

Deep emotions surface—let your heart lead the way. Old feelings might resurface, especially for someone that you might have given up on. But you know deep down that this is the person for you. So put your ego aside, and express your feelings, they might still feel the same!

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Indian Cricketers Who Have Played 300 Or More ODIs - In Pics
camera icon7
title
OTT releases this week
From Naadaniyan To Thandel: 7 OTT Releases You Can’t Miss This Week!
camera icon8
title
CSK
Matheesha Pathirana And...: 4 Overseas Players Who Will Start For CSK In IPL 2025
camera icon7
title
Bihar
35-Year-Old Widow Farmer From Bihar Finds Empowerment through Solar Pumps, Despite Zero Technical Knowledge
camera icon11
title
Top 10 Highest Paid Actors of 2024
Will Smith To Dwayne Johnson: Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors Of 2024 – Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK