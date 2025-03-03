Horoscope Today, March 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, You Might Receive Some Unexpected Feelings From Someone
Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
Sparks fly today! Whether single or committed, expect passionate moments with loved ones. Singles will find themselves being attracted to someone new, perhaps it’s a good time to find ‘the one’ and start settling down. Married couples will find themselves making time for each other despite busy schedules.
Taurus
Love takes a cozy turn. A heartfelt conversation deepens your connection. Someone close to you will be able to express themselves thoroughly today. If you’ve been having second thoughts about a certain relationship, you will find clarity in that through communication.
Gemini
Flirtatious energy surrounds you. Embrace it but don’t lead anyone on! Especially singles, who are looking to find someone to settle down with. It’s good to explore your options and figure out what you really want. However, make sure you’re not giving anyone the wrong hopes.
Cancer
Emotional clarity helps you express your feelings honestly. If you’ve been suppressing your feelings about something, not only in the romantic world, you will gain some clarity today to understand what you’re actually feeling. The best thing to do is to communicate and get rid of any doubts you might have in your mind.
Leo
Romance feels grand today. Expect admiration from an unexpected source. Sometimes we might find love where it’s least expected. Married couples and those in relationships will also find themselves exploring new activities, likes, dislikes, and emotions with their partners - which will help strengthen relationships overall.
Virgo
A practical gesture of love speaks louder than words. If you’ve been wanting to show someone you love them, then as the word says, ‘show’ them. Whether it’s with flowers, or a dinner, or buying them something they like - they need to know that you still have feelings for them and that you’re secure.
Libra
A surprising confession shakes things up—stay open-minded. You might receive some unexpected feelings from someone. Now singles, especially those looking to settle down, it’s good to keep an open mind and weigh your options. This could be the love of your life.
Scorpio
Intense chemistry brews with someone for singles. You will find yourself attracted to a new person today, and this could be a good thing. Perhaps you’ve finally decided what you want in life. Couples should take this as a sign to do something adventurous together.
Sagittarius
Go with the flow today Sagittarius. Not everything has to be taken seriously. Sometimes, you just want to skip the love part, and enjoy your time with friends and family, and today is the perfect time to do that.
Capricorn
Stability in love gives you comfort; appreciate the small moments. It’s important to consider everything that’s happening around you, especially those that love you. Make sure you take some time out and share your love, but also don’t forget to spend some time realising how loved you are.
Aquarius
Unusual romantic encounters make for a thrilling day. This could be a fun activity that your partner could take you to do, or just a date night that you weren’t expecting. Either way, it’s going to be a good day for you.
Pisces
Deep emotions surface—let your heart lead the way. Old feelings might resurface, especially for someone that you might have given up on. But you know deep down that this is the person for you. So put your ego aside, and express your feelings, they might still feel the same!
