Horoscope Today, March 30, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, insist on fair compensation
Horoscope Today 30 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
A meaningful shift in perspective unfolds this week. You’ll better understand how people and events connect, recognising every experience plays a role within a much larger, purposeful picture.
Taurus
You’re considering letting go of something that feels outdated. Pause before quitting entirely; even if its importance has faded, valuable lessons remain waiting to be understood.
Gemini
Turning a setback into progress requires asking loved ones for help. Independence has limits, and accepting support now creates stronger outcomes than struggling alone unnecessarily.
Cancer
Greater flexibility is needed in professional beliefs. What feels obviously correct to you appears differently to others, so widening perspective reduces conflict and encourages cooperation.
Leo
Restlessness pushes you toward escape, but rushing risks repeating dissatisfaction elsewhere. Slow down, evaluate carefully, and ensure your next move genuinely improves your situation.
Virgo
Creativity fuels both earning and spending. Imagination attracts opportunities, yet also tempts indulgence. Balance inspiration with awareness, enjoying life without losing sight of practical limits.
Libra
Emotions may run high, leading to uncharacteristic bluntness. If someone is offended, don’t panic. Temporary lapses happen, and balance will return quickly.
Scorpio
Insist on fair compensation. Accepting less undermines future value. Set firm boundaries, demand what you’re worth, and walk away if respect isn’t shown.
Sagittarius
Extra effort early in the week lightens the load later. Push now, delegate where possible, and avoid shouldering everything alone unnecessarily.
Capricorn
Don’t mistake silence for appreciation. Others may be testing your limits, hoping you’ll overextend. Work smart, not harder, and protect your energy.
Aquarius
Ideas abound, but hesitation blocks progress. Too many options cause delay. Choose one clear goal, commit fully, and follow through until results appear.
Pisces
Focus is shifting toward self-care. Stop overgiving, prioritise personal needs, and redirect energy inward. Your life improves when you place yourself first.
Trending Photos