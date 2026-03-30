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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 30, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, insist on fair compensation
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Horoscope Today, March 30, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, insist on fair compensation

Horoscope Today 30 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
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Updated:Mar 30, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

A meaningful shift in perspective unfolds this week. You’ll better understand how people and events connect, recognising every experience plays a role within a much larger, purposeful picture.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You’re considering letting go of something that feels outdated. Pause before quitting entirely; even if its importance has faded, valuable lessons remain waiting to be understood.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Turning a setback into progress requires asking loved ones for help. Independence has limits, and accepting support now creates stronger outcomes than struggling alone unnecessarily.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Greater flexibility is needed in professional beliefs. What feels obviously correct to you appears differently to others, so widening perspective reduces conflict and encourages cooperation.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Restlessness pushes you toward escape, but rushing risks repeating dissatisfaction elsewhere. Slow down, evaluate carefully, and ensure your next move genuinely improves your situation.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Creativity fuels both earning and spending. Imagination attracts opportunities, yet also tempts indulgence. Balance inspiration with awareness, enjoying life without losing sight of practical limits.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Emotions may run high, leading to uncharacteristic bluntness. If someone is offended, don’t panic. Temporary lapses happen, and balance will return quickly.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Insist on fair compensation. Accepting less undermines future value. Set firm boundaries, demand what you’re worth, and walk away if respect isn’t shown.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Extra effort early in the week lightens the load later. Push now, delegate where possible, and avoid shouldering everything alone unnecessarily.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Don’t mistake silence for appreciation. Others may be testing your limits, hoping you’ll overextend. Work smart, not harder, and protect your energy.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Ideas abound, but hesitation blocks progress. Too many options cause delay. Choose one clear goal, commit fully, and follow through until results appear.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Focus is shifting toward self-care. Stop overgiving, prioritise personal needs, and redirect energy inward. Your life improves when you place yourself first.

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