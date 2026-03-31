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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, March 31, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, show your strengths proudly, but avoid exaggeration
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Horoscope Today, March 31, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, show your strengths proudly, but avoid exaggeration

Horoscope Today 31 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Mar 31, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Your ability to turn ideas into reality is strong today. Choose desires carefully, ensuring what you pursue truly benefits you long term, rather than simply satisfying a passing urge.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

As the week begins, concentrate on what truly matters and ignore distractions. Focusing on priorities and loved ones keeps you grounded and prevents energy being wasted on trivial issues.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Give your best effort to current work. Influential observers are assessing your reliability and leadership potential, so precision, commitment, and professionalism now shape future responsibility and trust.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Confidence runs high today, encouraging bold self-expression. Show your strengths proudly, but avoid exaggeration or forced bravado that could undermine credibility with others around you.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Someone doubts your honesty despite your clear conscience. It’s not critical, but easing their concerns calmly helps preserve cooperation and trust in professional or business relationships.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You sometimes complicate simple matters unnecessarily. Stay alert to this tendency now. Often the most straightforward solution is the correct one, saving time, stress, and needless frustration.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Tasks are more successful when shared. Even if independence tempts you, collaboration brings efficiency, balance, and stronger results through mutual effort and aligned intentions.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You may feel untouchable today, but restraint is wise. Operate within accepted limits, avoid unnecessary attention, and enjoy smoother progress without inviting scrutiny or resistance.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

If loved ones request your time today, make the effort. Nurturing family bonds requires attention, patience, and presence, but the emotional rewards are well worth it.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Dismissing critics may be risky. Even if they seem ineffective, remain alert. Awareness and caution protect you better than assuming no one can challenge you.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Plans made early may need adjustment later. Keep flexibility, avoid rigid commitments, and allow room to adapt as circumstances shift unexpectedly this week.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You’ve drifted slightly off course, but clarity will return. For now, stop forcing direction, relax, and trust that understanding arrives when the timing is right.

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