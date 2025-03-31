Horoscope Today, March 31 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Legal Matters May Require Your Attention

5 / 12

Right now, you have two choices: dwell in your current struggles or take action to shift your mindset. Start by recognizing that you’re not alone—your inner circle is here to support you. If a relationship is causing you stress, ask yourself whether the issue lies with the person or with your expectations of them. This isn’t about settling for less than you deserve, but rather valuing your time and energy. Be mindful of who you allow into your space.