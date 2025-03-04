Horoscope Today, March 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For What You’re Worth
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
You are stepping into a phase of professional stability, where your leadership abilities will shine, inspiring those around you. If you’ve been considering expansion, take this as a sign to move forward — strategically and mindfully. In your personal life, commitment is on your mind. You seek a partner who not only supports your vision but walks alongside you in life’s journey. Could this be the beginning of a power couple in the making?
Taurus
Life’s path isn’t always straightforward — sometimes, it’s a winding road. If you’re feeling lost, take a step back and reflect on the lessons the universe is offering you. You have two choices: rush into a relationship or focus on deep self-discovery. Choosing the latter will help you break old patterns and align with the kind of love you truly deserve. Remember, love already surrounds you in many forms — just listen to the song of the birds.
Gemini
Ask yourself: do you feel the need to be constantly working to feel worthy? If your self-esteem is tied to productivity, it’s time to rebalance. Prioritise self-care and embrace rest without guilt. Additionally, reflect on your relationship with money — don’t be afraid to ask for what you’re worth. Guilt and shame have no place in your financial journey.
Cancer
This week, you’re feeling motivated and ambitious! Define what success looks like for you, set clear goals, and create a structured plan to achieve them. Surround yourself with mentors and peers who uplift and challenge you. Constructive criticism will help you refine your skills and grow. But don’t forget about self-care — rest, movement, and meditation are just as important as your professional pursuits. You can’t pour from an empty cup.
Leo
You’ve weathered the storm, and now comes the calm. A period of healing, ease, and flow awaits you. Prioritise self-care and engage in activities that nourish your soul — be it art, journaling, cooking, or simply being in nature. Take time to reconnect with yourself and enjoy the serenity of the present moment.
Virgo
Some might say you’re just lucky, but you know better — your hard work is finally paying off! Now is the time to step back and receive the rewards of your efforts. Celebrate your progress, and if relocation has been on your mind, start
Libra
Nothing changes unless you take action. You’ve attracted a golden opportunity, and it’s yours to claim. Don’t wait for permission to shine — step into your power. In matters of love, seek clarity. If you’re ready for something real, set clear intentions and trust that the universe will deliver in unexpected ways.
Scorpio
Your journey of self-discovery is unfolding, and you’re learning to embrace all parts of yourself, even those you once rejected. There’s no need to fit into any definition of "normal"— you are uniquely you. Take the time you need to settle into this evolved version of yourself. If education has been on your mind, now is a great time to explore courses that can elevate your skills.
Sagittarius
Your drive and ambition are undeniable, but to truly get ahead, discipline must be your superpower. Your growth extends to your relationships as well — ensure they align with the person you’re becoming. Be upfront about your needs and expectations, especially when it comes to loyalty and commitment.
Capricorn
You are basking in the glow of self-love, embracing both the beauty and chaos that make you who you are. Healing is a journey, not a destination, and you’re showing up for yourself every step of the way. If you’re in a relationship, remember that balance is key — your needs are just as important as your partner’s. Speak up and honour your desires.
Aquarius
Shift your perspective today. Instead of asking what you’re gaining, consider how you can show up more fully for those around you. Whether in friendships, love, or work, lead with generosity and compassion. What you give, you will receive — soon, you’ll attract relationships that bring you deep emotional fulfillment.
Pisces
Things may feel uncertain, and you might sense the universe testing you. Rather than reacting with fear, stand firm in your confidence and know your worth. If a project isn’t taking off, ask yourself if it’s a matter of timing or if it’s simply not meant for you. Trust your intuition — it will always guide you toward growth.
