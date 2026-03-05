Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3022860https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-5-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-pisces-a-magical-phase-will-accelerate-your-progress-3022860
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 5, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, A magical phase will accelerate your progress
photoDetails

Horoscope today, March 5, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, A magical phase will accelerate your progress

Horoscope Today, March 5, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 05, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/11
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: It may appear you’re inactive, yet mentally you’re racing nonstop. A concept formed today holds power to transform finances later this year if nurtured patiently and strategically with focus discipline. 

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/11
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: The expectations you place on others are demanding, but equal to those you meet yourself. You set high standards, and anyone unwilling to rise will naturally fall behind eventually anyway. 

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/11
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Opportunities won’t chase you forever, so act now. Organize yourself, take initiative, and convert a long-held dream into tangible reality through decisive personal effort, courage, focus timing and confidence action today.

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/11
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: You’re overextended according to planetary guidance. Reduce commitments before week’s end, because juggling too much increases mistakes, stress, and the likelihood everything collapses at once without warning, soon, unexpectedly, entirely. 

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/11
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Staying optimistic matters most now, even when obstacles stack up. Reaching your goals requires intelligence, endurance, and strength applied thoughtfully rather than force alone with patience, planning, resilience, clarity, purpose.  

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/11
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Unkind behavior from others doesn’t excuse returning it. Maintain generosity today, and gradually people respond differently, mirroring the kindness and fairness you consistently show through actions, words, intentions, integrity, patience.

 

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/11
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: If someone close requests something foolish or unethical, you must refuse. Compassion matters, but boundaries protect everyone, and crossing certain lines creates lasting regret for all involved, emotionally, legally, spiritually. 

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/11
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Use powerful solar energy to revive a stalled creative plan. Commit fully, channel focus relentlessly, and continue working until completion brings satisfaction and momentum success, pride, confidence, recognition, growth, fulfillment. 

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/11
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Recent caution feels unusual, yet today confirms it was wise. While others falter through risk, your restraint ensures stability and protects you from losses financially, emotionally, strategically, long-term, secure, grounded. 

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/11
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Release expectations others impose and embrace authenticity. Overreacting to external opinions restricts growth. Self-acceptance fuels progress, confidence, and a clearer path forward through honesty, resilience, independence, courage, purpose, alignment, self-belief. 

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

11/11
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: An unusually magical phase accelerates progress at home and work. Today’s momentum leads to achievements you’ll later admire, amazed by everything accomplished through dedication, courage, creativity, persistence, trust timing and alignment. 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopehoroscopehoroscope for today
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna reception
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Hyderabad Reception: What ‘Virosh’ wore, first photos, outfit details, star-studded guest list and who missed the event
camera icon7
title
India Roads
India's last road: Check its location, history, drive, and more; It is...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and...; Check full list
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt as openers; no place for Venkatesh Iyer, suspense over Yash Dayal
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 opening pairs
Meet Confirmed Openers of RR, RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics