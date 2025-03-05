Horoscope Today, March 5 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Time To Embrace Your True Passion
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
When you embrace true surrender, you begin to see every moment as a gift. Trusting the flow of life allows you to align with the natural rhythm of the universe. This is exactly where you are, Aries. The wisdom being whispered to you now: "What flows, flows. What crashes, crashes."
Taurus
What does it mean to live a creatively fulfilling life, Taurus? How do you nurture your artistic side each day? Today, you’re being encouraged to step outside your comfort zone—boldly and fearlessly. Let go of the fear of judgment and embrace your most vibrant, authentic self. You’re here to paint life’s canvas with the boldest colors, so don’t hold back!
Gemini
Discernment is your superpower, and now is the time to use it. You already sense what aligns with your highest good—so don’t hesitate to make choices that support your growth. This might mean playing the role of the tough decision-maker today. Someone has to do it—maybe that someone is you.
Cancer
Perhaps there’s nothing "wrong" at all. Maybe life is simply rearranging itself for your highest good. Take a deep breath, relax your body, and be present, Cancer. By anchoring yourself in the now, you’ll realize that things aren’t necessarily good or bad—they simply are. Your greatest strength will come from accepting life exactly as it is.
Leo
Your discontent may not stem from your circumstances but rather from trying to please others. The key is to embrace authenticity, Leo. Ask yourself what truly excites and fulfills you. Once you align with your true calling, the universe will effortlessly bring you the support and resources you need.
Virgo
Love, passion, and desire are in the air! Get ready to be swept off your feet, Virgo. However, don’t assume others can read your mind—communication is essential. Express your needs and expectations clearly while also making space for them to do the same.
Libra
Anything that no longer aligns with your energy must go—it’s time for truth and clarity. See things for what they are, not what you wish them to be. This honesty will set you free. In the coming weeks, self-expression will be key. Allow yourself to be open, vulnerable, and unapologetically you.
Scorpio
You’re tired of repeating old cycles. It’s time to step into clarity and communicate exactly what you want. Expressing your truth, both to yourself and others, will shift the energy in your favor. When making professional or creative decisions, trust your intuition—ask yourself, “Does this bring me closer to the life I truly want?”
Sagittarius
The only way forward is inward, Sagittarius. The people and situations around you are mirroring what needs to be acknowledged within. Instead of avoiding discomfort, face it with compassion. Now is the time to address what has been left unresolved and hold space for the difficult but necessary conversations.
Capricorn
If you’ve been dealing with a legal issue or ongoing dispute, take heart—things are moving in a favorable direction. Call upon your inner strength and trust that balance will be restored. On a personal level, remember that life isn’t just about work. Make time for joy, play, and the people who matter most.
Aquarius
Some may call you overly spiritual, but you know better—the universe is conspiring in your favor. So, embrace your ability to manifest and co-create with the divine. As author Joseph Murphy said, “Whatever you impress on your subconscious mind is expressed in your reality.” Keep that in mind as you set your intentions.
Pisces
Today, reflect on the concept of effortless action. Instead of forcing outcomes, allow yourself to move with the natural current of life, like a sailor adjusting their sails to the wind. Where are you being asked to let go of resistance, Pisces? Trust your instincts and let them guide you forward.
