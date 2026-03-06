Horoscope today, March 6, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, follow your own course, ignore distractions
Horoscope Today, March 6, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries Horoscope Today
Aries: Maintain a steady pace and resist pressure to accelerate for others. There will be ample time later to shift gears, demonstrate skills, and advance confidently when conditions truly favor you.
Taurus Horoscope Today
Taurus: A lingering worry from recent weeks resolves today, or at least diminishes as bigger priorities emerge. In the wider picture, it proves minor and unworthy of continued concern overall now.
Gemini Horoscope Today
Gemini: Feel free to introduce changes at home and work before the weekend, but don’t expect universal support. Not everyone shares your daring spirit, so adapt and proceed independently if needed.
Cancer Horoscope Today
Cancer: Events within the next day help you accept the past no longer defines tomorrow. Release fantasies of reversing time and embrace progress, because resisting change never delivers lasting results peace.
Leo Horoscope Today
Leo: You believe an upcoming project can succeed, but ensure funding is secure before beginning. Waiting until later this month, when conditions improve, may prove the wiser strategy for long-term success.
Virgo Horoscope Today
Virgo: Though the world feels chaotic, you refuse to be derailed. Keep attention fixed on your primary goal today, and disorder can be transformed into advantage through focus, discipline, patience, adaptability.
Libra Horoscope Today
Libra: People rarely change, and trying to force them wastes energy. Follow your own course, ignore distractions, and life becomes both enjoyable and successful without unnecessary struggle drama, pressure, comparison, guilt.
Scorpio Horoscope Today
Scorpio: Having a meaningful focus helps, yet sensible pacing is essential. If your work demands heavy physical, mental, and emotional effort, rest strategically to avoid burnout maintain stamina, balance, health, longevity.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today
Sagittarius: Expect drama before the weekend and you’ll receive it. Recent weeks felt tame, but now excitement returns, ushering in a longer phase of lively experiences adventure, surprises, momentum, growth, joy.
Capricorn Horoscope Today
Capricorn: Stop idealizing the past as better than now; it wasn’t. Envision your perfect day and take concrete steps today to turn that vision into reality with discipline, courage, consistency, purpose.
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Aquarius: If loved ones act disruptive today, ignore the behavior. They likely seek attention, and refusing engagement will quickly send them elsewhere to perform their dramas, theatrics, complaints, loudly, briefly, away.
Pisces Horoscope Today
Pisces: With good luck coming your way, caution isn’t required. Aim higher, set bold goals, and reach for stars; even shortfalls place you ahead of others confidently, bravely, ambitiously, optimistically, rising.
