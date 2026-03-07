Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023222https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-march-7-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-creative-money-thinking-is-favoured-now-3023222
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 7, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, creative money thinking is favoured now
photoDetails

Horoscope today, March 7, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, creative money thinking is favoured now

Horoscope Today, March 7, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 07, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Denying yourself today only intensifies desire tomorrow, so indulge guilt free. Your sign sharpens appreciation for pleasure, reminding you enjoying life’s luxuries is perfectly acceptable now always today.

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Local issues may seem irrelevant today, but overlooking nearby problems can be risky. Small errors often spread outward, eventually affecting you, so stay alert and watch every step carefully thereafter.

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Unwelcome duties will consume much of your day, yet avoidance isn’t possible. Handle tasks efficiently, stay professional, and demonstrate reliability to anyone observing your work ethic closely today right now. 

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Trying harder to persuade others weakens your case today. Act according to comfort, respect differing beliefs, and allow loved ones freedom to follow philosophies that suit them best personally peacefully. 

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Creative money thinking is favored now, with powerful planetary support. Break from tradition, imagine boldly, and design innovative income paths rather than repeating outdated financial strategies from the past alone. 

 

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Mind your tone today, because even slight negativity undermines proposals. Speak confidently, project belief in yourself, and communicate total commitment to what you’re pursuing with clarity, warmth, assurance, optimism, conviction.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Facing fears directly is your priority today. Courage grows through action, and trusting your abilities will nudge life into better alignment without drastic change required at this moment, gently, steadily. 

 

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Choose an activity that delights you today and spreads joy outward. When you’re enjoying yourself, others feel invited to share the same lighthearted spirit with friends, colleagues, strangers, alike, everywhere.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Trusting a partner didn’t deliver results, but anger isn’t needed. Stay calm, accept reality, and take charge yourself to ensure standards are met properly today, efficiently, patiently, quietly, thoroughly, alone.

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Minor setbacks deserve little attention today. Fixating wastes energy and narrows vision, causing you to miss larger opportunities unfolding ahead on life’s road beyond distractions, obstacles, delays, bumps, noise, completely. 

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Enjoy yourself today if you wish, but monitor spending carefully. Excessive displays of wealth could create problems, even if money usually doesn’t control you personally, financially, emotionally, later, on, unnecessarily.

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Your excitement about a new discovery is clear, but others are confused. Slow down, explain benefits patiently, and help them understand its future potential clearly, calmly, thoroughly, thoughtfully, today, together. 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopehoroscopehoroscope for today
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Iran–Israel Conflict
Iran–Israel Conflict: 10 Films, series and documentaries that help you understand middle east geopolitics
camera icon7
title
Women's Day 2026
Women’s day 2026: From Piku to Haq, 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen
camera icon11
title
Ind vs NZ
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy OUT; Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon6
title
Swarm Drones
Meet Sheshnaag-150, KAL: India's own Shahed-like kamikaze swarm drones with over 1,000 km range, 40 kg payload capacity
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 head coaches
IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list