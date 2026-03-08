Advertisement
Horoscope today, March 8, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, fear of falling won’t stop you now

Horoscope Today, March 8, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 08, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Do something different this weekend, escaping daily worries and remembering life’s fun. Ignore claims you’re avoiding reality; maybe you are, and that’s perfectly fine for now without guilt or explanation.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Today boosts finances now, bringing luck, but don’t justify reckless risks. Stay sensible, invest carefully, and keep ample cash reserves untouched for security during unpredictable markets, cycles, phases ahead always.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Strong planetary links favor new beginnings, especially career related ventures. Spending heavily to launch is acceptable, because long term rewards justify the initial outlay and future growth, stability, success, confidence. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Bold action feels unfamiliar, yet the planets empowers courage now. Be daring, stay optimistic, and you’ll push past limits, achieving far more than expected this weekend with energy, momentum, confidence, enthusiasm. 

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Socialize widely this weekend and exchange ideas freely. You’ll find many share your vision, and collaborating together could create meaningful projects with lasting impact, value, purpose, momentum, trust, unity, success.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Fear of falling won’t stop you now. Ambition demands risk taking, so aim higher, climb boldly, and pursue goals relentlessly without hesitation or apology, doubt, fearlessness, courage, drive, focus, resolve. 

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Career matters shine this weekend, so promote your skills confidently. Ensure decision makers recognize your value, because demonstrating usefulness attracts generous rewards, appreciation, advancement, trust, influence, support, opportunities, success, recognition.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Blunt honesty may unsettle some people this weekend. Those receptive gain clarity, while the fragile resist truths needed to fix problems and move forward decisively, bravely, constructively, together, now, ahead.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: A proposal sounds exciting, yet careful review reveals hidden risks. Proceed anyway if you choose, but awareness ensures you’re prepared for consequences, surprises, twists, challenges, outcomes, impacts, results, ahead confidently. 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: You’re doubting a popular plan, but pessimism clouds judgment. Try it anyway; the challenge may prove exactly what you need now for growth, renewal, motivation, confidence, resilience, progress, success ahead.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Follow your own path confidently and ignore opinions entirely. Your self belief is strong now, and trusting it guarantees impressive results, independence, originality, courage, momentum, clarity, freedom, success, fulfillment, triumph.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Energized planetary links highlight your charisma this weekend. Lead boldly, showcase talent, and others will eagerly follow your vibrant example with enthusiasm, passion, confidence, momentum, joy, magnetism, flair, warmth, success. 

