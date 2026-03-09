Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, March 9, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, pursue what you want relentlessly
Horoscope today, March 9, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, pursue what you want relentlessly

Horoscope Today, March 9, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Mar 09, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Work will be hectic soon, but ease pressure by staying calm when colleagues lag behind your high standards. If they matched you, you wouldn’t stand out as exceptional anyway today.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: This week demands realism, not wishful thinking. Even with successes, disappointment follows unmet hopes, so ground expectations carefully and assess what is truly achievable now without illusions or exaggeration today.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Early week events challenge a belief you long held. It’s only troublesome if you refuse evidence and insist you’re right despite facts clearly pointing elsewhere that contradict assumptions you hold.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Talking tough requires matching actions. Today empowers you now, but question whether confrontation is necessary, or if calmer strength would achieve better outcomes without escalating unnecessary conflict today for everyone.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: No need for suspicion if an authority figure warms to you this week. Past clashes don’t prevent productive cooperation and mutual respect developing now through openness, patience, professionalism and trust.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Today, someone may mislead you soon. That risk fades if you stay alert, question motives, and never lower your guard during negotiations partnerships discussions this coming week.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: The harder a colleague promises riches from joint plans, the more cautious you should become. Distrust is sensible when finances and security are involved because stakes consequences risks matter greatly.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: If rivals slow down this week, push harder. Maintain momentum, finish ahead, and question why you’d ease up after building such powerful drive confidence discipline ambition consistency focus and stamina.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Continue developing any recent creative project and elevate it further. Past habits of quitting early must stop now, especially when success is close and rewards recognition fulfillment loom ahead soon.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Rising demands energize you, offering chances to prove capability and outperform rivals. Surprisingly, some still underestimate your strength, skill, and determination despite consistent results leadership excellence shown repeatedly over time.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Clarify what you want most, then pursue it relentlessly. Your fixed-sign persistence ensures you stick with goals until achievement arrives without wavering doubt distraction compromise ever again now or later.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Financial news improves this week, but today urges caution. Sudden gains can vanish quickly, so resist impulsive spending and stay prudent until conditions stabilize and clarity returns fully securely. 

