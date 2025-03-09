Advertisement
Horoscope Today, March 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Be Honest About Your Feelings Instead Of Avoiding Them

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs, and each has its own distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

You are in a stronger position than ever when it comes to your ambitions. Your drive is sharp and focused, and today will reveal where you should direct your energy next. You'll find the greatest satisfaction in proving others wrong by achieving something they never expected from you.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Your friends are always there to listen, so why are you keeping your feelings bottled up? Instead of holding things in, take the time to open up. Call a friend and see when they’re available for a chat — you’ll feel much better once you do.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Obsessing over a promotion won’t make it happen any faster. These things take time. Today, shift your focus away from future career milestones and concentrate on your daily responsibilities. Trust that everything will unfold as it should.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

If managing your finances hasn’t been a priority, it’s time to start paying closer attention. Your spending may be getting out of hand, so take a step back to reassess your budget. Making a plan now will help you stay in control before things spiral.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your energy is magnetic, drawing people toward you even if they find it overwhelming. When it comes to love, remember that it should be enjoyable. While relationships require effort, they shouldn’t be draining. If things feel too toxic right now, it may be time to take a step back and focus on yourself.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Constructive criticism is coming your way today, and you should take it seriously. When someone offers you helpful advice, be grateful rather than defensive. Listen carefully, and if you disagree, express your perspective diplomatically.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Intellectual connections often lead to emotional bonds. If you're seeking a new romance, engage in deep and meaningful conversations rather than sticking to small talk. A strong mental connection could be the key to something special.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

It's great when family members see eye to eye, but disagreements are a natural part of life. Don't mistake everyday conflicts for something more serious. Be honest about your feelings instead of avoiding them —communication will smooth things over in time.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Today will bring moments of joy that remind you how wonderful life can be. Strangers will greet you with smiles, and you’ll experience unexpected delights throughout the day. Embrace these little surprises and enjoy the positivity around you.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Change doesn’t always have to be drastic. If you're looking to shake things up in your life, start with small steps instead of an overwhelming overhaul. Don't use the difficulty of change as an excuse to avoid it altogether — take action toward the life you want.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Confidence is naturally attractive, and today, the more self-assured you are, the more others will take notice. Whether you're trying to impress someone romantically, professionally, or personally, trust in yourself and let your confidence shine.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Time management is key today. Lately, you’ve been overloading your schedule, and if you keep going at this pace, stress will only increase. Prioritise your tasks and know when to let things wait. While you may want to help everyone, there simply won’t be enough time in the day!

