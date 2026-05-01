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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 1, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, avoid making major decisions now
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Horoscope Today, May 1, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, avoid making major decisions now

Horoscope Today May 1 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:May 01, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Conversations with family, especially women, may feel unclear or misunderstood today. Someone could need emotional support. Listen patiently, and ensure you clearly understand others’ expectations before responding or making assumptions.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You may feel dreamy and lost in imagination today, valuing fantasy over reality. Enjoy it, but avoid making important decisions or starting significant projects, as your judgment might not be practical.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your focus on finances today may be clouded, leading to unrealistic or impulsive choices. Avoid major purchases or decisions, and instead delay money matters until you can think more clearly.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You may feel unusually emotional and somewhat confused today, particularly when dealing with authority figures like parents or bosses. Avoid making major decisions now, and handle situations with patience and caution.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Give yourself grace today if self-doubt creeps in or you question your choices. Many feel similarly. It’s not ideal for decisions, particularly regarding travel or legal matters, so wait.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You may feel a strong connection or admiration toward someone today, especially in social groups. Despite this warmth, avoid committing to anything serious, particularly involving money, shared resources, or inheritances.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

You are especially noticeable today, attracting attention from others. Some may even know personal details about you. Stay mindful of your actions and words in case you need to manage impressions.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You may crave escape from routine and responsibilities today, seeking excitement or change. While trying something new is fine, avoid making important decisions, as confusion could affect your judgment.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Matters involving shared finances, taxes, or inheritances may arise today. Be cautious, as confusion or missing information could mislead you. Double-check details and avoid making decisions until everything is clear.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Cooperation with others is important today, requiring extra effort and understanding. However, communication may feel unclear, especially regarding family or home matters. Stay patient and clarify details before taking action.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

You may feel drawn to unusual, mystical, or unconventional ideas today. Your awareness of your surroundings is heightened, making you more sensitive to subtle details in your environment and daily experiences.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Creative ideas about money or career may inspire you today, but avoid acting on them immediately. Financial decisions could be unstable, so note your thoughts and revisit them with clarity tomorrow.

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