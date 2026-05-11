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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, May 11, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, avoid sensitive discussions around money
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Horoscope today, May 11, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, avoid sensitive discussions around money

Horoscope Today, May 11, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 11, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: People may feel impatient today, so keep things light and calm. Avoid sensitive discussions around money or responsibilities, and choose understanding with loved ones. A gentle approach keeps everything smooth. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

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Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Emotions can run high today, so pause before speaking and give yourself space to respond thoughtfully. If plans feel overwhelming, reschedule and focus on creating a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere instead. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

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Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Interactions may feel tense, so take a moment before reacting and keep your responses measured. Staying calm helps you avoid misunderstandings and keeps situations from escalating unnecessarily throughout the day.

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Cancer Horoscope Today

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Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Money matters or topics could feel sensitive today, so approach conversations gently and listen carefully. Choosing patience over reaction will help maintain harmony and keep your relationships supportive and balanced.

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Leo Horoscope Today

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Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Family dynamics intense today, so lead with warmth and avoid unnecessary confrontations. Your charm can ease tension, helping everyone feel heard and appreciated while keeping the atmosphere positive and cooperative. 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

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Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Energy may feel bit scattered today, but staying composed and thoughtful will help you navigate situations smoothly. Use your natural diplomacy to prevent misunderstandings and encourage calmer, more productive interactions. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Financial discussions require care today, especially with friends or groups. Stay balanced, listen openly, and avoid taking things personally. Your sense of fairness will help maintain harmony and mutual understanding.  

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: You feel driven today, so slow down and think before acting or speaking. Mindful helps you avoid unnecessary mistakes and keeps interactions smoother, while allowing your strength to shine positively.

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Conversations can become heated today, so choose your words carefully and focus on common ground. Avoid sensitive topics, and instead encourage understanding, positivity, and peaceful exchanges in all your interactions.

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Social plans off today, especially around shared responsibilities or expenses. Stay flexible, keep things light, and go with the flow to ensure your time with others remains enjoyable and relaxed.

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Relationships may feel tense today, so practice patience and clear communication. Staying calm and understanding will help you navigate differences smoothly and maintain strong, supportive connections with those around you. 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Discussions around money or shared matters feel tricky today, so give them time. Postponing decisions and approaching things later with clarity will lead to better outcomes and more cooperative conversations.

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